XR Immersive Tech Launches Its UNCONTAINED VR Attraction At Playland Amusement Park

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XR Immersive Tech Inc. (“Immersive Tech”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) (FSE:79W) (OTCQB: FNTTF) is pleased to announce that the company’s UNCONTAINED Hyper-Immersive VR attraction officially launches with its first client. UNCONTAINED will be available for guests to enjoy for the first time this summer beginning on July 7, 2022 at one of British Columbia’s most popular family attractions, Playland Amusement Park as well as the largest ticketed event in BC, the annual PNE Fair in Vancouver.



Playland Amusement Park and the PNE Fair draw visitors of all ages from across British Columbia and around the world. Established in 1910, the PNE sits on 114 acres of land housing Canada’s oldest amusement park, Playland, along with one of the world’s top heritage roller coasters, the Playland Wooden Coaster.

During its operating season of June to September every year the Playland Amusement Park hosts over 300,000 guests and throughout the year an average of over 3 million visitors will visit Hastings Park.

“We are looking forward to hosting the debut of XR Immersive Tech’s UNCONTAINED attraction at Playland and the Fair this summer,” says PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance. “We are confident that the technology and next-generation experience will be very well received by our guests.”

In response to this, CEO Tim Bieber added, “As a homegrown Vancouver company we see the iconic Playland Amusement Park as a perfect fit. Not only is it one of Canada’s oldest and greatest amusement parks, it’s a place where we expect to get a lot of feedback from our own extended community. I am excited that UNCONTAINED gets to meet the world in a place so close to my heart. Similarly, I am supremely proud of our team, many of whom call Vancouver their home.”

This cooperation with Playland aims to offer a first-look at UNCONTAINED and the flagship game: Deep Signal. Playland guests will be able to enjoy hyper-immersive features including heat and cold environmental effects, haptic feedback on consoles, rumble/motion floor, and devices, as well a first ever XR spatial audio system to really engage. This full game experience is, in terms of technical and gameplay senses, unique and ideal for deployment anywhere that has the equivalent of 5 parking spots whether outdoor or indoor standalone application. Just add power and get to playing. For those interested in UNCONTAINED for their own venues, units are shipping now. Check it out here .

UNCONTAINED will be available for players throughout the summer. Further event details will be provided as we approach the launch date. Any interested parties who would like to join us are invited to reach out to our team. To view the UNCONTAINED production launch video click here .

ABOUT PACIFIC NATIONAL EXHIBITION (PNE)

Owned by the City of Vancouver, the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) is a healthy and vibrant non-profit organization dedicated to delivering over 3 million visitors a year with memorable experiences through access to first-class cultural, music, sporting and family entertainment events, as well as access to public space for passive recreation. Founded in 1910, the PNE’s home is Hastings Park, a multi-facility venue in Vancouver where the organization manages four activity streams: the annual PNE Fair, Playland Amusement Park, Park Care and Facility Maintenance and an expansive portfolio of year-round events. All revenues generated are invested back into park space, community programs and non-revenue generating educational and entertainment experiences.

ABOUT XR IMMERSIVE TECH INC.

XR Immersive Tech is building the industry's premier location-based Metaverse Platform. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED and its Software Platform Uncontained/OS and its growing network of over 350+ VR operators through SynthesisVR, the Company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. The Company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world's largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

