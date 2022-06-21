3 Tiles to Give New Life to a Bathroom in 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bathrooms are often considered a sanctuary in the home - a place to pamper, relax and unwind. The design of a bathroom often directly reflects the way it makes its occupants feel, so design experts urge homeowners to take extra care and consideration when decorating a bathroom. Bluestone pavers expert Edwards Slate and Stone shares their tips for choosing the best tile for any bathroom and reveals their top bathroom tile choices this year.

According to Edwards Slate and Stone, stone tiles are ideal for bathroom settings. Not only do they look great, they are also renowned for their durability and non-porous texture. Non-porous materials quickly absorb allergens and don't attract or hold onto dust and other particles - this quality will turn a bathroom into a trigger-free haven for anyone prone to allergies. Natural stones can withstand high levels of humidity (a characteristic essential for a bathroom), make for easy cleaning, and are nearly impervious to scratches or cracks.

The tile expert assures homeowners that there are a number of stone varieties suitable for bathrooms. Edwards Slate and Stone recommends limestone, a natural stone with a honed surface. Because limestone is lighter in colour, it can work to brighten what is typically one of the smallest rooms in the house and make it feel airier and more spacious. Limestone is particularly suited to bathroom flooring as it's known for its durability when faced with a lot of foot traffic, as the bathroom always is.

For those who prefer a darker, sleeker feel, Edwards Slate and Stone suggests using sandstone, which is available not only in its typical whites and creams, but also in charcoal and black. To achieve a more natural look, travertine may be the perfect tile: as a result of multi-layered stonework, travertine comes in rustic, earthy tones. All of these stones are incredibly durable and can last for many years if properly cared for.

To find out more about utilising natural stones tiles in and around the house and garden, chat with a team member at Edwards Slate and Stone today.

https://www.edwardstiles.com.au/

Phone: 03 9544 9544

Email: sales@edwardstiles.com.au

