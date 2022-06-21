89bio to Present Additional Pegozafermin Data at EASL International Liver Congress™ 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced additional pegozafermin data in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) will be presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress™ 2022, to be held in London, UK on June 22-26, 2022.



Presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title: Pegozafermin Led to Improved Liver Histology, Liver-related Non-invasive Tests and Metabolic Profile, With Favorable Safety and Tolerability, in an Open-label Cohort of a Phase 1b/2a Study in Subjects With Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis

Abstract Number: 3535

Format: Poster presentation (#SAT-139)

Presenting Author: Rohit Loomba, MD, MHSc, Director, NAFLD Research Center, University of California San Diego

Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, June 25th 9:00 – 18:30 BST

Abstract Title: Pegozafermin Led to Significant Metabolic Benefits, in Addition to Robust Beneficial Effects on the Liver, in an Open-label Cohort of a Phase 1b/2a Study in Subjects with Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Abstract Number: 3654

Format: Poster presentation (#SAT-143)

Presenting Author: Naim Alkhouri, MD, Chief of Transplant Hepatology and Director of the Fatty Liver Program, Arizona Liver Health (ALH)

Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, June 25th 9:00 – 18:30 BST

Abstract Title: Pharmacokinetics (PK) and Pharmacodynamics (PD) of BIO89-100, a Novel GlycoPEGylated FGF21, in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Patients with Compensated Cirrhosis

Abstract Number: 1520

Format: Poster presentation (#SAT-131)

Presenting Author: Naim Alkhouri, MD, Chief of Transplant Hepatology and Director of the Fatty Liver Program, Arizona Liver Health (ALH)

Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, June 25th 9:00 – 18:30 BST

