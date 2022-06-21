Senior Portfolio Manager Joins Southeastern Trust

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southeastern Trust announced today that Robert Clark has been named senior portfolio manager for the boutique private wealth management firm.

As senior portfolio manager, Clark is tasked with overseeing, designing, and monitoring portfolios for clients throughout the firm's footprint in Atlanta, Chattanooga, and Nashville. Clark most recently served as the chief investment officer for the state of Mississippi's employee retirement system where he and his team managed $35 billion in assets.

"Robert Clark is one of the nation's top portfolio managers. He was part of an exclusive group of investment professionals entrusted with managing state employee retirement plan funds," said Britt Messer, chief investment officer of Southeastern Trust. "Robert is respected across the industry for his ability to manage a diversified portfolio while mitigating risks and focusing on long-term results."

During his tenure as chief investment officer for the state of Mississippi, the retirement system portfolio exceeded performance benchmarks over multiple time periods. He oversaw $35 billion in assets and the management of funds spread across equities, fixed income, real estate, and private equity. Clark began his investment career as a portfolio manager for some of the nation's largest banks, including SunTrust, Wells Fargo, BB&T, and Regions.

Mr. Clark earned an undergraduate degree in engineering from the Naval Academy and a master's degree in Business Administration from Wake Forest University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and holds the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designation. Mr. Clark is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and has served as a tutor for CFA applicants.

"I'm excited to be part of the team at Southeastern Trust and provide support as they continue their rapid growth," said Clark. "Britt Messer has a well-known reputation across the region and it's an honor to join his investment team. My entire career has been devoted to serving families across the south and I look forward to helping the families served by Southeastern Trust design a life well spent."

