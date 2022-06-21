Big Bottom Market Re-Releases Cooking In Place as a Multimedia NFT Experience at BigBottomMarket.Cent.Co

GUERNEVILLE, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Bottom Market, a gourmet deli and marketplace in Sonoma’s Russian River Valley, has re-released the Cooking In Place show as a multimedia NFT experience at BigBottomMarket.cent.co . This marks the first time a collection of recipes paired with videos will be released as NFTs. Michael Volpatt, co-founder of Big Bottom Market and host of the series, created the show as a way to stay connected to the Market’s customers when the shutdown began. For 50+ days he produced Cooking In Place to showcase recipes and wines from Sonoma and beyond.



The NFT publishing platform that powers the Market’s cent.co page was created by Cent. Cent builds tools to address the biggest challenges for creatives of all types: aggregating audience, managing distribution, retaining ownership of intellectual property, and monetization.

“When we started producing the series it became pretty clear that we had touched on something that many people were craving – a way to connect to the things they love while under lockdown,” said Michael. “Owning the rights to the content allowed us to get creative and expand our NFT portfolio to include the series. We’re excited to be a pioneer in this space and showcase how we’re using NFTs beyond discounts and promotions. We think that fans of the series will love it too.”

“Big Bottom Market has always been forward thinking and innovative. They’ve survived fires, floods, and a pandemic by pivoting their business into creative digital initiatives. They also had the extraordinary foresight to make sure they owned the content they’ve produced outright, which allows them to repurpose it for this exciting new campaign,” said Brian Perrin, head of creative partnerships at Cent.

Cooking In Place: 50 Days, Stories, and 70+ Recipes to Keep You Sane in Challenging Times was Featured in the New York Times and many other media outlets. The book is the result of Michael’s Facebook Live cooking show that started on March 14th, 2020 on the Big Bottom Market Facebook page when the shelter in place order went into effect across Sonoma County, CA. For 50 consecutive days, Michael produced the show until Big Bottom Market reopened for takeout. The book and videos offer readers simple-to-prepare dishes, and more, to help get through any crisis and into the kitchen. Sonoma-based wineries (one in Michigan too) and artisans are also highlighted throughout the book.

Big Bottom Market is a gourmet deli, marketplace, event venue, and caterer located in Guerneville, CA. Known for the biscuits that Oprah designated as one of her “Favorite Things”, the Big Bottom Market menu offers a mix of tasty biscuits, unique sandwiches and delicious soups and salads. If the kitchen is not preparing something in-house, the team is constantly working to bring customers the best from local artisanal foods, wine, and microbrews to inspirational retail items. The Market also offers a lunch delivery service through WineCountryLunch.com. For more information log on to www.BigBottomMarket.com .

At Cent, we build tools to address the biggest challenges for creatives of all types: aggregating audience, managing distribution, retaining ownership of intellectual property, and monetization. Cent is 100% ad-free. Cent Pages, our premium NFT-publishing product, provides creators with personalized, branded pages that can be customized and styled to suit individual needs. Pages empowers creators to build and manage audiences of direct subscribers and notify those subscribers of each new NFT release, with just a few clicks, and no technical knowledge required. For more information visit collect.cent.co.

