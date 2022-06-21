John M. Jureller Joins Vida Capital as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vida Capital, Inc. (“Vida”), a portfolio company of RedBird Capital Partners and Reverence Capital Partners, announced today it has appointed John M. Jureller as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective June 21, 2022. Mr. Jureller brings 40 years of financial expertise and has a proven track record of driving growth and building high-performance finance teams. He succeeds Chris Munson, who will step down as Vida's Chief Financial Officer after serving at the company since 2009. Mr. Jureller will be based in New York and report to Blair Wallace, Chief Executive Officer and President.

Mr. Munson will serve as co-CFO for a transitional period, supporting the company into the fourth quarter.

"I am pleased to welcome John to our team as our Chief Financial Officer. He’s a deeply talented executive and brings with him a wealth of experience building high-performing teams across a multi-office footprint. I’m confident that will yield new and valuable perspectives as we prepare for the next stage of our growth," said Mr. Wallace. “I’d also like to thank Chris for his contributions to the firm and we appreciate his involvement in the transition period to ensure the change is as smooth as possible.”

“Vida’s portfolio of differentiated and alternative strategies presents an exciting opportunity to join an innovative, growth-focused firm,” said Mr. Jureller. “I look forward to working with this dynamic team and leveraging my experience in previous roles to generate continued success at such an exciting time in the firm’s evolution.”

Mr. Jureller joins Vida with a deep understanding of the CFO position, having served in the role at four previous firms. Prior to joining Vida, Mr. Jureller served as the Chief Financial Officer of Knotel Inc., a flexible workspace platform. Before that, he served as Managing Director for Accordion Partners, LLC, a private equity-focused financial consulting and technology firm. Earlier, Mr. Jureller was the CFO Frontier Communications Corp., Westpoint International, Inc., and Trans-Resources, Inc., was a senior director in the operating group at General Atlantic LLC and held senior roles at AlixPartners, LLC and Gartner, Inc. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of White Plains Hospital where he is Chairman of the Finance Committee and has served on numerous private and public company boards of directors. He received both his B.S. and M.B.A. in Finance from Cornell University.

About Vida Capital

Vida Capital, Inc. is a vertically integrated, uncorrelated investment firm specializing in insurance, longevity, structured credit, and private lending with $3.9 billion in assets under management. The firm aims to generate long term value and attractive returns for investors across closed-end and open-end funds. With capabilities in investing, originating, structuring, and servicing, Vida provides differentiated investment opportunities and capital solutions for investors globally.

