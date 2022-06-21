Assembly Biosciences to Introduce New Small Molecule Liver-Focused Interferon-α Receptor Agonist Research Program in Webcast on July 26, 2022

Assembly Bio leadership team will be joined by Professor Edward J. Gane, MBCHB, MD, FRACP, MNZM​, an internationally-recognized hepatologist, and authority and investigator in hepatitis clinical trials



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative, investigational therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and other viral diseases, plans to host a webcast on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 1:30-2:30 pm PT/4:30-5:30 pm ET to introduce its new research program advancing a novel, small molecule interferon-α receptor (IFNAR) agonist designed to selectively activate the interferon-α pathway within the liver and offer the convenience of oral dosing.

Interferon-α is a subcutaneous injectable therapy approved for HBV that has demonstrated functional cure of HBV in some HBV patients, though its tolerability profile significantly limits its use. By focusing exposure on the liver, Assembly Bio’s investigational IFNAR agonist program aims to engage interferon-α’s validated antiviral and immune modulatory mechanisms while reducing systemic exposure to improve tolerability.

The program will feature presentations, discussion, and Q&A with the following speakers:

Edward J. Gane, MBCHB, MD, FRACP, MNZM​, Professor of Medicine at the University of Auckland, New Zealand; Hepatologist and Deputy Director of the New Zealand Liver Unit at Auckland City Hospital The Role of Interferon in HBV Cure

Professor of Medicine at the University of Auckland, New Zealand; Hepatologist and Deputy Director of the New Zealand Liver Unit at Auckland City Hospital John McHutchison, AO, MD , Chief Executive Officer and President at Assembly Bio Leveraging Assembly Bio’s Expertise in Small Molecules and Viral Hepatitis to Expand the Company’s Portfolio

, Chief Executive Officer and President at Assembly Bio William Delaney, PhD , Chief Scientific Officer at Assembly Bio Assembly Bio’s Small Molecule Liver-Focused Interferon-a Receptor Agonist Research Program

, Chief Scientific Officer at Assembly Bio

The live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of Assembly Bio’s website and a replay will be accessible following the event. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available. To register for the live webcast and replay, please visit: https://investor.assemblybio.com/events-presentations.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to bringing finite and curative therapies to the 296 million people living with hepatitis B virus (HBV) worldwide. A pioneer in the development of a new class of potent, oral investigational core inhibitors, Assembly Bio’s approach aims to break the complex viral replication cycle of HBV to free patients from a lifetime of therapy. Assembly Bio’s strategy includes a leading portfolio of more potent, next-generation core inhibitor drug candidates, proof-of-concept combination studies for HBV cure and research programs focused on the discovery of additional novel antiviral mechanisms for HBV and other viral diseases. For more information, visit assemblybio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ. These risks and uncertainties include: Assembly Bio’s ability to initiate and complete clinical studies involving its therapeutic product candidates, including studies contemplated by Assembly Bio’s clinical collaboration agreements, in the currently anticipated timeframes; safety and efficacy data from clinical studies may not warrant further development of Assembly Bio’s product candidates; clinical and nonclinical data presented at conferences may not differentiate Assembly Bio’s product candidates from other companies’ candidates; results of nonclinical studies may not be representative of disease behavior in a clinical setting and may not be predictive of the outcomes of clinical studies; continued development and commercialization of vebicorvir and ABI-H3733, if successful, in the China territory will be dependent on, and subject to, Assembly Bio’s collaboration agreement governing its activity for these programs in the China territory; Assembly Bio’s ability to maintain financial resources necessary to continue its clinical studies and fund business operations; any impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Assembly Bio’s business and operations, including initiation, enrollment and continuation of its clinical studies or timing of discussions with regulatory authorities; and other risks identified from time to time in Assembly Bio’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). You are urged to consider statements that include the words may, will, would, could, should, might, believes, hopes, estimates, projects, potential, expects, plans, anticipates, intends, continues, forecast, designed, goal or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Assembly Bio intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. More information about Assembly Bio’s risks and uncertainties are more fully detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Assembly Bio’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by law, Assembly Bio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts



Investor and Corporate:

Shannon Ryan

SVP, Investor Relations, Corporate Affairs and Alliance Management

(415) 738-2992

sryan@assemblybio.com

Media:

Sam Brown Inc.

Hannah Hurdle

(805) 338-4752

ASMBMedia@sambrown.com