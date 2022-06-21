Madison Metals Identifies Follow-Up Drill Targets at Kenora Uranium Project

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Metals Inc. (“Madison” or the “Company”) (CSE: GREN) is pleased to announce that the 2021 field exploration season identified follow-up drill targets to further confirm and expand on the Rössing geological model for uranium deposits thought to exist on the Kenora project.



The highest uranium values from the channel samples were collected from the Bee Lake Area with the highest being:

Channel From (m) To (m) Width (m) U ppm U3O8 ppm BL-L18E 5.3 9.2 3.9 975 1150

The highest uranium values on file from the drill samples were collected from the Richard Lake Area with the highest being:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) U ppm RL007-12 68.65 70.70 2.05 808

As a follow-up to the airborne geophysical survey conducted across most of the property in 2006, and ground radiometric sampling and diamond drilling by others, Madison hired Emerald Geological Services (“Emerald”) to prospect on the land package and investigate a selection of uranium anomalies. Madison’s land package includes 1,947 units covering an area of 12.6 kilometres (km) wide (North to South) and 49.3 km long (West to East).

The Emerald geological team conducted channel sampling across prospective high radiometric anomalies at Bee Lake, close to Highway 17 and Cobble Lake. A total of 91 samples were collected from this program (86 channel samples and five grab samples). These samples were bagged, labelled and delivered by the crew to Activation Laboratories in Dryden, Ontario, Canada for processing and then shipped to Ancaster, Ontario, Canada to be analyzed by Activation Laboratories using Instrument Nuclear Activation Analysis (INAA) and whole-rock analysis. In addition to this work, some prospecting was undertaken in the Richard Lake, Ely Lake and Peterson Lake areas with anomalous radiometric readings observed. The highest being 3,500 cps (counts per second) in a trench at Richard Lake and an outcrop reading 400 cps at Patterson Lake.

At Bee Lake a total of nine channels were cut varying from 2 to 17 metres (m) in length for a total of 87.5 metres cut. From these cuts, 58 rock channel samples averaging roughly a metre long and five centimetres (cm) wide by five to seven cm deep were collected. In addition to this, two grab samples were collected.

The Bee Lake area channels cover an area of 300 metres wide, trending East-West, on the west side of Highway 17 and confirm the results from the 2008 drilling below surface. The assays from the channel sampling were checked and entered into a database; then mineralized intervals were calculated. Resulting intervals are presented in the Kenora Channel GT summary table below.

At the Cobble Lake area, one of the most noteworthy radiometric anomalies, five channels were cut and 28 channel samples were collected in four areas using the same technique as for Bee Lake. In addition, three grab samples were collected over Cobble Lake cliff.

The Cobble Lake area is a long linear airborne radiometric anomaly (High U, high U/Th) with no road access. Prospecting was done from the lakeshore by boat landing at four different areas along the shore. Anomalous radiometric readings of 300-500 cps were encountered over a 3.5-km length. Leucogranite outcrops were also examined and checked with values ranging from 600-750 cps with two readings of 1,560 cps being recorded.

Significant results of the channel samples from Bee Lake (BL) and Cobble Lake (CBL) are as follows:

KENORA CHANNEL GT SUMMARY Major Sample Intervals Internal Sample Intervals Channel From (m) To (m) Width (m) U ppm U3O8 ppm From (m) To (m) Width (m) U ppm U3O8 ppm BL-L1W 0.0 5.0 5.0 237 279 0.0 1.0 1.0 861 1015 BL-BL00 0.0 5.5 5.5 336 396 1.0 2.0 1.0 562 663 BL-L1E 0.0 2.0 2.0 568 670 0.0 1.0 1.0 846 998 BL-L9E 0.0 4.0 4.0 29 34 BL-L13E 9.0 12.0 3.0 333 393 10.0 11.0 1.0 607 716 BL-L18E 0.0 3.0 3.0 435 513 BL-L18E 5.3 9.2 3.9 975 1150 6.2 9.2 3.0 1119 1320 BL-L24E 5.0 6.8 1.8 381 449 BL-L24E 8.0 9.0 1.0 166 196 BL-L29E+4m 0.0 8.0 8.0 22 26 BL-L29E+4m 12.0 14.0 2.0 103 121 BL-L31E 0.0 6.0 6.0 40 47 CBL-001 0.0 5.0 5.0 29 34 CBL-002 0.0 5.0 5.0 32 38 U to U3O8 conversion factor = 1.1792 CBL-003 0.0 4.0 4.0 21 25 CBL-004 1.0 6.0 5.0 87 103 CBL-004 0.0 10.0 10.0 66 78 CBL-005 0.0 4.0 4.0 31 37 Cobble Lake Grab Sample 415343 32 37 Cobble Lake Grab Sample 415344 32 38 Cobble Lake Grab Sample 415345 20 23 BL Grab Sample 415346 216 255 BL Grab Sample 415347 616 726

In the last few months, Madison contracted Oryx Geological Services to finish the compilation and produce maps for the drilling done by Delta Uranium after homogenizing the lithologies reported in the drill holes. A review of recorded core scintillometer data and correlation of readings with assays will be undertaken. Recently missing core assay data with certificates has been retrieved from Activation Labs. The assay portion of the database was updated and corrected to then produce drill hole sections and plan views. With this new data, Dr. Roger Laine calculated the grades of the numerous mineralized intervals in a systematic way highlighting the best intervals as shown in the attached table of significant diamond drill results. Dr. Laine is a director of Madison who provides scientific support to the Company.

Emerald had also taken GPS coordinates of the adits that were mined back in 1958. This and the adit map from OGS report 130 (1975) were digitized to the best of our GIS ability and were included in the plan view of the drilling at Richard Lake. The plan view and cross-sections confirm that there are indeed at least two mineralized dykes at Richard Lake, as reported in OGS Report 130 by Pryslak. As no surface mapping was done to locate precisely where those dykes are, Madison cannot at this stage see which one was mined. The area cross-sections in combination with the plan view seem to indicate more than two dykes. Some assays are still missing from the Richard Lake drill holes; as there were no sample tags on the logs, we have to assume that drill holes RL08-21, -22, -24 and -25 were not sampled. Attempts to locate the historic core are ongoing.

Significant results of the diamond drilling samples are shown on the following drill hole tables.

Drill Hole GT Table by Dr. Roger Laine

Major Sample Intervals Internal Sample Intervals Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) U ppm From (m) To (m) Width (m) U ppm BEE LAKE BL08-01 5.80 8.55 2.75 38 BL08-01 21.28 30.50 9.22 218 23.30 24.95 1.65 1052 BL08-02 6.00 10.70 4.70 47 BL08-02 23.00 40.35 17.35 70 24.10 27.00 2.90 354 BL08-02 37.10 40.35 3.25 34 BL08-03 12.10 14.75 2.65 109 BL08-04a 4.64 17.74 13.10 77 14.20 17.74 3.54 149 BL08-04a 53.87 58.35 4.48 53 BL08-005 45.00 47.00 2.00 73 BL08-006 64.60 66.00 1.40 61 BL08-007 55.00 80.50 25.50 26 BL08-015 6.50 7.50 1.00 120 BL08-015 15.10 16.60 1.50 240 BL08-015 29.00 31.80 2.80 45 BL08-016 4.00 14.00 10.00 164 BL08-016 4.00 37.00 33.00 93 21.00 27.00 6.00 122 BL08-016 32.00 34.00 2.10 117 ELY LAKE EL08-001 53.65 69.15 15.50 266 53.64 64.00 10.35 350 EL08-001 89.50 93.50 4.00 81 EL08-003 68.00 71.00 3.00 60 EL08-003 150.00 151.00 1.00 229 EL08-004 17.00 28.00 11.00 99 20.00 22.00 2.00 164 EL08-004 34.00 44.00 10.00 93 38.00 43.00 5.00 137 EL08-004 48.00 69.00 21.00 73 48.00 56.00 8.00 136 EL08-004 68.00 69.00 1.00 138 EL08-005 58.00 69.00 11.00 82 58.00 60.00 2.00 119 EL08-005 58.00 73.00 15.00 69 67.00 69.00 2.00 226 EL08-005 91.00 92.00 1.00 108 FEIST LAKE FL08-001 36.50 38.50 2.00 122 FL08-003 11.00 14.00 3.00 100 FL08-003 26.71 34.11 7.40 49 NIXON LAKE NL08-001 13.00 16.00 3.00 59 NL08-001 28.00 29.00 1.00 135 NL08-001 41.75 44.75 3.00 189 NL08-001 56.00 56.50 5.00 163 NL08-001 63.00 64.00 1.00 119 NL08-002 29.00 38.84 9.84 117 NL08-002 41.75 44.75 3.00 189 NL08-002 55.50 67.00 11.50 82 62.00 65.00 3.00 130 NL08-003 27.46 29.45 1.99 125 NL08-003 99.55 126.00 25.58 109 99.55 103.00 3.45 234 NL08-003 106.30 109.11 2.81 204 NL08-003 111.83 112.83 1.00 295 NL08-003 117.00 121.01 4.01 166 Grade from INAA otherwise indicated in italics when from ICP





Major Sample Intervals Internal Sample Intervals Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) U ppm From (m) To (m) Width (m) U ppm RICHARD LAKE RL007-01 83.15 86.00 2.85 134 RL007-02 30.00 32.35 2.35 194 RL007-03 38.40 41.30 2.90 131 37.40 39.40 1.00 249 RL007-04 53.00 59.35 6.35 129 53.00 54.00 1.00 474 RL007-05 39.95 49.10 19.05 425 44.35 49.10 4.75 765 RL007-05 51.30 53.00 1.70 272 44.35 53.00 6.00 499 RL007-05 55.65 59.00 3.35 319 RL007-05 90.70 91.75 1.00 418 RL007-06 31.00 43.00 12.00 360 31.00 34.00 3.00 561 RL007-06 35.00 39.00 4.00 584 RL007-06 47.00 53.00 6.00 84 RL007-06 64.00 74.50 10.50 59 72.50 74.50 2.00 160 RL007-07 13.90 18.20 4.30 91 13.90 15.00 1.00 224 RL07-008 17.50 20.20 2.70 65 RL007-10 12.50 13.85 1.35 139 RL007-10 59.40 60.25 0.85 284 RL007-11 48.00 56.40 8.40 467 48.00 51.00 3.00 1003 RL007-11 72.00 75.00 3.00 86 RL007-11 84.00 91.00 7.00 179 89.00 91.00 2.00 438 RL007-11 96.00 97.20 1.20 95 RL007-12 46.70 48.25 1.55 395 46.70 48.25 1.55 612 RL007-12 68.65 70.70 2.05 808 RL007-13 18.00 22.40 4.40 110 20.00 22.40 2.40 151 RL007-14 15.40 18.40 3.00 72 RL007-15 9.55 14.00 4.45 136 RL007-16 10.90 19.00 8.10 71 11.50 13.00 1.50 193 RL007-16 25.00 32.00 7.00 75 29.15 32.00 2.85 99 RL007-16 33.00 33.50 0.50 172 RL007-17 33.00 33.50 0.50 172 RL007-17 35.90 36.45 0.55 371 RL007-18 28.50 29.50 1.00 177 RL007-19 85.40 86.50 1.10 365 RL007-19 92.60 93.40 0.80 535 RL007-19 147.00 151.00 4.00 50 RL07-020 207.00 217.00 9.00 42 RL07-020 221.00 237.00 16.00 121 RL007-23 115.00 119.00 4.00 460 WILSON LAKE WL08-001 71.00 84.00 13.00 55 76.00 77.00 2.00 117 WL08-002 65.15 75.10 9.95 43 WL08-002 39.00 40.00 1.00 114 WL08-002 89.00 94.00 5.00 42 WL08-003 30.00 52.55 22.55 47 39.00 40.00 1.00 114 WL08-004 67.00 70.10 3.10 99 68.00 70.00 2.00 115 WL08-004 79.00 108.00 29.00 31 WL08-005 14.00 27.40 13.40 45 WL08-006 41.00 45.00 5.00 50 WL08-007 50.00 55.07 5.07 50 WL08-010 41.00 44.03 3.03 69 41.00 43.03 203.00 89 Grade from INAA otherwise indicated in italics when from ICP

The Kenora property is extensive with over a dozen selected target areas identified requiring field mapping, pegmatite leucogranite rock sampling and drilling. For the 2022 season and beyond, Madison is pleased to announce it has hired Oryx Geological Services to help with the prospecting, finalize the database and establish positive community relations. Oryx was chosen for its expertise in Ontario regarding exploration-drilling permit applications and extensive exploration as well as database management. They have offices in the Canadian cities of Toronto, Sudbury (Ontario) and Winnipeg (Manitoba). Upon completion of the database and cross-section mapping of all historical drill holes and channel sampling, Madison is planning a 60-hole, 2,000-metre drilling program at the Kenora project.

Qualified Person

Bob Komarechka, P.Geo. is a Qualified Person as that term is defined by Canadian Regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101, and has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

