Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in Texas

FREMONT, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Texas have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ8 ™ Microinverters following the product’s launch in North America late last year. IQ8 Microinverters, paired with Enphase’s industry leading IQ™ Batteries, give homeowners more energy security as utility providers warn that summer heatwaves are expected to threaten grid reliability across the state.



According to the most recent U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar deployments in Texas are predicted to reach over 440 MW in 2022, representing an approximately 30 percent increase from the previous year. Additionally, residential battery capacity in Texas is increasing steadily year-over-year with forecasts estimating that deployments will grow nearly five-fold by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“We partner with the highest quality solar and battery products on the market so that we can confidently provide our customers with a solution that addresses their needs,” said Ron Hardin, vice president of sales at Speir Solar, an Enphase Gold level installer. “The Enphase IQ8-based home energy systems are changing the paradigm of rooftop solar by allowing homeowners to build the exact solution needed for their families, without much constraint.”

“With Enphase technology, Texans can achieve a new level of energy independence and security,” said Stan Pipkin, CEO at Lighthouse Solar, an Enphase Gold level installer. “The Enphase Energy System uses sophisticated grid-forming microinverter and battery technology so that Texas homeowners can meet their Texas-sized energy needs by generating and using their own power from the sun.”

Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ functionality during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing Enphase IQ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience. Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Increasingly common outages from both extreme summer and winter weather have given homeowners an appreciation for energy independence,” said Mohammad Elashi, founder and CEO at Synaptic Solar/Dynamic SLR, an Enphase Gold level installer. “The Enphase Energy System, complete with an industry-leading monitoring and system control mobile app, puts power in the hands of users and gives our customers in Texas more peace of mind.”

“Looming heat wave-induced power outages are motivating more Texans to seek out backup power solutions,” said Juan Meza, engineering manager at ATMA Energy, an Enphase Gold level installer. “In collaboration with Enphase, we provide tailor-made energy solutions so that our growing customer base can reap the benefits of a comprehensive home energy solution that includes saving money on monthly energy bills, increasing property value, reducing carbon footprint, and resting easy knowing that they won’t be left in the dark.”

The IQ8 Microinverter-based system is the first in the world to be certified by UL , a global safety science leader, for the new North American safety and grid interconnection standards for connecting solar inverters, energy storage systems, and distributed energy resources to the grid. Enphase’s IQ8 Microinverters, paired with the IQ™ Combiner 4/4C and IQ™ Gateway, create the first complete residential DER system certified by UL.

“We’re excited to work with amazing installers across Texas to help homeowners access reliable energy solutions to keep their homes up and running even if the grid is down,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “The Texas energy market, like many other energy markets in the U.S., has experienced the dangers of power outages resulting from frequent extreme weather. The Enphase Energy System, featuring IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries, gives customers a great experience and more energy independence.”

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 45 million microinverters, and over 2.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 135 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

