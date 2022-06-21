Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces the Opening of Its New Nashville Office

NEW YORK and NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a leading national law firm specializing in complex litigation, announces the opening of its newest office in Nashville, Tennessee, where the Firm will focus on:



copyright and ownership disputes;

audits and royalty recovery;

business disputes;

other entertainment matters, and;

investigations for its clients in the music and film business.



“We are thrilled to be in Nashville, one of the most vibrant, creative and fastest growing cities in America. Our business has been growing steadily here for a year and having an office in Nashville lets us better serve our clients,” said Managing Partner Mark Rifkin. “Nashville embraces the entrepreneurial spirit, and that fits well with our core values,” added Robert “Bobby” Altchiler, Counsel to Wolf Haldenstein. Altchiler spearheaded the Firm’s expansion in Nashville and looks forward to working closely with his long-standing contacts in the city. The Firm also is proud to announce that Nashville attorney Megan Zarling will be joining the firm as additional Counsel.

In 2016, Wolf Haldenstein achieved worldwide acclaim by successfully ending the copyright to Happy Birthday to You, the world’s most famous song. In 2018, the Firm achieved another milestone victory when it successfully overturned the copyright to We Shall Overcome, called “the most powerful song of the 20th Century” by the Library of Congress. “We were able to right some historical wrongs in those two cases and with this exciting new step, we look forward to building upon our reputation for taking on the tough cases that others shy away from,” noted Rifkin.

Founded in 1888, Wolf Haldenstein concentrates its practice in securities and shareholder litigation, antitrust litigation, business litigation, copyright and intellectual property litigation, entertainment and consumer litigation. The Firm has recovered more than $9 billion on behalf of investors, businesses, and consumers and has earned global acclaim for its groundbreaking achievements. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation have been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

Wolf Haldenstein has offices in New York, San Diego, Chicago, and Nashville.

