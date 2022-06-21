The Oncology Institute to Participate at the Cowen Virtual FutureHealth Conference

CERRITOS, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Brad Hively, will participate in the “Value-Based Care for Medicare” panel at the Cowen FutureHealth Conference on Wednesday, June 22 at 3:25 pm EST.

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.5 million patients including clinical trials, stem cell transplants, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 80+ employed clinicians and more than 600 teammates in over 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

