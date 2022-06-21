Family-Owned Furniture Store Gives Customers a Chance to Golf With SYNLawn Putting Green

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, recently partnered with Casual Furniture World to let customers work on their short game while they shop at the Greensboro storefront. Casual Furniture World is a family-owned business servicing the area since 1985.

The local furniture company prides itself on matching high-quality products with superior customer service. The large outdoor space at the Greensboro store showcases patio furniture, grills, yard games, and more. To elevate the space even more, the owners selected SYNLawn Carolina, also known as Southeast Turf, to add a putting green and install turf in the area.

"We were honored to be selected by Casual Furniture World to install a putting green and turf area at their store," said Scott Marks, owner of SYNLawn Carolina. "We often get customers wanting to try our product before they make the investment. Having this practical installation at such a well-known store in the area provides our customers with that opportunity."

The putting green installation used SYNLawn's Precision Putt and SYNRye 200 products. SYNAugustine x47 was used in the surrounding outdoor space to showcase what turf can look like in a yard. The putting green comes complete with three holes so that customers can interact with the product as they shop for outdoor furniture.

To learn more about SYNLawn Carolina, visit the showroom at 5890 E. Bandys Cross Rd., Catawba, North Carolina, 28609, call (704) 997-8006 or visit https://www.carolinaartificiallawns.com/. To learn more about Casual Furniture World, visit the showroom at 3809 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro, North Carolina, 27455 or visit https://www.casualfurnitureworld.com/.

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America and offers the Greenest Turf on Earth. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands AstroTurf®, Rekortan®, APT® and Laykold®, deliver the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, Georgia, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives, such as antimicrobials, to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 82 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 200,000 installations in the United States and 19 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information, visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

