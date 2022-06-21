NKGen Biotech to Participate in Truist Securities Cell Therapy Symposium

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body’s immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced that senior management will be hosting one-on-one meetings at the Truist Securities Cell Therapy Symposium - symposia-cel being held in person in New York City on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Details on the symposium can be found below.

Truist Securities Cell Therapy Symposium - symposia-cel (in person)

Format: Symposium and 1 x 1 meetings

Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Meeting Times: 12:30 pm – 5:00 pm EDT

Location: New York, NY

Registration: Event website

If you are interested in arranging a 1 x1 meeting with NKGen Biotech, please contact your Truist representative.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics. Leveraging our proprietary cell expansion and activation technology and cutting-edge cell manufacturing expertise, we have the ability to infinitely expand natural killer cells while significantly enhancing cytotoxicity across our peripheral blood-derived products. NKGen Biotech’s lead product candidate, SNK01, is currently in clinical trials for the treatment of advanced refractory solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents, including checkpoint inhibitors and cell engagers. NKGen Biotech is committed to the vision of executing on our clinical strategies with the goal of commercializing our NK cell therapies to help save and sustain patients’ lives worldwide. The company and its commercially licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

