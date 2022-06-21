OverActive Media Announces Changes to MAD Lions Leadership

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (“OverActive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans, announced changes to the MAD Lions leadership team in Madrid, Spain. Jorge Schnura, Vice-President of Strategy, is resigning from his current role to pursue a new business venture and will continue in an advisory capacity with the Company. Ricardo Gómez-Acebo Botín, Director of Business Operations (EU) has been promoted to Head, EU Business with oversight of the Partnerships, Marketing and Business Operations functions in Europe. Schnura was the founding member of MAD Lions, a leading esports club in Europe which was acquired by OverActive in 2019. Following the OverActive acquisition, Schnura headed the restructuring, rebranding and repositioning of the MAD Lions brand which now includes team franchises in the League of Legends European Championship, the Superliga in Spain, and the VALORANT Regional League France: Revolution.



“I’m incredibly proud of the calibre of work that has come out of the MAD Lions team. We set out to establish MAD Lions as a top esports club that represents the Spanish passion for lifestyle and gaming, and that’s exactly what we’ve done,” said Jorge Schnura, Vice-President, Strategy, OverActive Media. “While I’ve made the difficult decision to move on from OverActive, I remain very much invested in the continued success of the Company and am thrilled to have Ricardo at the helm.”

Gómez-Acebo Botín has worked with Schnura for the past four years, helping lead the sale of MAD Lions to OverActive Media in 2019. As the head of Business Operations in Europe and a conduit for the Finance and Human Resources departments in Canada, he is well-integrated into the Company’s global business structure. Gómez-Acebo Botín’s experience combined with his time working alongside Schnura makes him a fitting choice to succeed the leadership role at MAD Lions.

“I’m excited to carry the MAD Lions legacy forward. We’ve made great strides since joining OverActive Media and continue to deliver enhanced experiences to our fans and corporate partners,” said Ricardo Gómez-Acebo Botín, Head, EU Business, OverActive Media. “I want to thank Jorge for his leadership and vision in building the MAD Lions brand to where it is today.”

“Jorge’s entrepreneurial spirit has been a key part of our progression and growth in the European market. While it’s always tough to see talented people move on from your organization, we certainly wish Jorge well and celebrate our shared success,” said Chris Overholt, President and CEO, OverActive Media. “We are confident the foundation that has been established in Spain and moving forward under Ricardo’s leadership sets us up well for the future.”

The OverActive team will work closely with Schnura to ensure the MAD Lions leadership team is well positioned for continued success in the future. Schnura’s last day at OverActive will be July 29, 2022.

