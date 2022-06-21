Reliance Global Group Expands Network to Over 30 Insurance Carriers Nationwide and Now Licensed in 49 States

LAKEWOOD, NJ, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”), which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, has expanded its network to include more than 30 insurance carriers nationwide. In addition, the Company is now licensed to sell policies in 49 states.

Mr. Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO of Reliance, commented, “We are making progress on our strategy to expand our nationwide footprint and are now licensed in 49 states. Despite the current economic challenges and inflationary environment, we believe we are well positioned for growth as consumers increasingly look for ways to save money, and re-evaluate their insurance policies and coverage options. The fact that we can now offer policies through more than 30 insurance carriers empowers our customers to choose from a large selection of policies to meet their unique needs, while helping to ensure they are getting the best possible pricing. Importantly, as an insurance agency, we do not have the same exposure to interest rates or underwriter liability as do carriers.”

Mr. Beyman continued, “Through our state-of-the-art insurtech capabilities, including 5MinuteInsure.com, customers can now compare and purchase policies within minutes, while reducing back-office expense. As a result, we are uniquely positioned within the market, combining both the latest technologies, with the human touch that customers expect. Moreover, following our recent acquisition of Barra & Associates, we are leveraging these capabilities to offer new insurtech solutions for independent agents, which we look forward to unveiling in the near future.”

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is combining advanced technologies, with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy includes both an organic expansion, including through 5minuteinsure.com, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

