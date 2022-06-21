Otonomo’s Connected OEM Data Enables Electric Car Subscription Company to Accelerate Growth and Create New Revenue Streams

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced that Electric Zoo , a pay-as- you-go electric car subscription service, is using Otonomo’s GDPR-compliant Smart Mobility Data Platform to easily manage and track its fleet of electric vehicles (EV). With access to accurate mileage data, Electric Zoo is able to improve operations and explore new business opportunities and subscription models, including implementing flex-pay options and offering low mileage discounts. Using Otonomo’s near real-time GPS data, Electric Zoo can track the location of their vehicles, how many miles each vehicle is being driven, and the distances traveled by individual vehicles or by fleet.



Before deploying Otonomo, Electric Zoo was unable to collect connected vehicle data from its fleet of electric vehicles and was required to install expensive devices on its vehicles to acquire mileage and location data. Electric Zoo needed the ability to track and analyze fleet and vehicle data to improve business decisions, create new revenue streams and accelerate growth. The Otonomo platform offers Electric Zoo an intuitive and easy-to-use solution designed to help the company move their business faster and further with the capacity to quickly and easily scale as the company adds vehicles to its fleet and expands its service offerings.

Otonomo’s Maintenance and Mileage dashboards provide Electric Zoo with a breadth of insights and data visualization capabilities. The Maintenance Dashboard provides a snapshot of each vehicle in the fleet, including fuel and oil levels, brake wear, tire pressure, EV charge status, and more, and maintenance alerts can be created to ensure driver and vehicle safety. Using the Mileage Dashboard, fleet managers can track overall mileage, distances traveled, and more. Geofencing rules can be established to ensure fleet managers receive alerts if a vehicle leaves a designated driving area.

As the company grows, Electric Zoo will use the Otonomo platform to obtain EV data and attributes to provide drivers with an even better experience, including the ability to direct drivers to the closest charging station.

“As car ownership changes and fuel prices continue to rise, electric vehicles are the way forward to a more sustainable future. Since founding Electric Zoo, our goal has been to bring awareness and education around the switch from combustion to electric vehicles,” said Lash Saranna, founder & CEO, Electric Zoo. “We chose Otonomo because, as our fleet continues to grow, we need a partner that can help us scale. The data and insights from Otonomo are directly and positively impacting the future of our company. Additionally, Otonomo’s data privacy and data storage policies ensure the data we’re receiving from our fleet is compliant and ready to be used securely.”

“With Otonomo, Electric Zoo has access to the data they need to precisely understand the exact moment to service their vehicles and when to expand and retire fleet vehicles to enhance the bottom line,” said Anders Truelsen, Chief Revenue Officer at Otonomo. “These data-driven insights eliminate the guesswork for fleet managers and allow them to plan business expansion, prioritize investments, and create new efficiencies based on macro to micro visibility and near real-time intelligence.”

The Otonomo Smart Mobility Data Platform is adaptable to all size fleets from independent operators to national companies and is being used by fleet management operators and key industry players of all sizes across the mobility and transportation ecosystem. Leveraging the insights provided by Otonomo, companies can make data-informed decisions to drive business growth, save money, and inform the overall direction of the organization.

