Alkame Expects to Increase Jam Production by up to 40%

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), is pleased to announce that it has acquired additional equipment to be utilized by its wholly owned subsidiaries. West Coast Copacker, Inc. estimates the new equipment will increase jam and Jelly production throughput by as much as 40%.



With the recent acquisition of our two jam and jelly brands, Maury Island Farms and Quinn’s Pepper Jelly, along with packing for several other jam, jelly and spread brands, we felt the additional equipment was a necessary purchase.

Among the acquired equipment includes a steam jacketed vacuum kettle with agitation, which will allow us to both increase the physical volume of individual batch production and decrease the time it takes to reduce the water content of the fruit at a much lower temperature. This process improves both the flavor and colors of the fruit and elevates the quality of the products, which should equate to a significant increase in the yield output by up to 40% from the current yields while improving the small batch flavor superiority.

“We’re jamming!” stated Alkame CEO Robert Eakle. “We’ve entered the Jam & Jelly space in a big way, and these recent additions to our capabilities will elevate our products,” Eakle added. “We are very much looking forward to increasing the output and enabling the footprints for these brands to grow and continue to provide our clients with the best products.”

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame’s other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars.

To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit: www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified holding company. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include proprietary water technology with several unique properties, food and beverage manufacturing and co-packing, CBD /Hemp food and beverage manufacturing, and utilizes their enhanced water technology whenever applicable, along with several company owned developed and acquired consumer brands. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

