Lumos Diagnostics Appoints Doug Ward as CEO

SARASOTA, Fla., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Diagnostics (ASX:LDX), a leader in rapid point-of-care (POC) diagnostic technologies, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Doug Ward, a highly experienced diagnostics executive, to serve as CEO.

“We are delighted to welcome Doug Ward as the CEO of Lumos,” said Sam Lanyon, Executive Chair of Lumos Diagnostics and Co-founder of Planet Innovation. “He is a proven leader in the healthcare industry and this role will leverage his vast experience, which spans notable global healthcare companies including Roche, GE, Siemens, Bayer, Chiron and Hologic.”

Mr. Ward has held executive positions including CEO during his more than 30-year career. Most recently he served as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at Hologic where he led a global team responsible for fostering innovation in women’s healthcare to improve clinical results. Prior to joining Hologic, Mr. Ward was the CEO of Personal Genome Diagnostics (PGDx) where he led the organization’s transformation from a clinical laboratory testing service into a fully functional molecular in vitro diagnostics (IVD) company.

“I am thrilled to join the talented team at Lumos Diagnostics,” said Doug Ward, Lumos Diagnostics newly appointed CEO. “The assay development and manufacturing expertise at Lumos is impressive and presents significant growth potential by providing assay R&D for some of the world’s top medical technology companies, as well as developing and commercializing an emerging portfolio of Lumos-branded point-of-care tests.”

Mr. Ward joins Lumos Diagnostics at a pivotal time in the Company’s history. Lumos is actively preparing for the commercial launch of its novel point-of-care test, FebriDx®, in the U.S. pending the receipt of a 510(k) clearance from the FDA. In addition, applications for regulatory clearance of Lumos’ ViraDx™ and CoviDx™ point-of-care tests have been filed in key markets such as Canada and Australia.

“Our team is actively preparing to introduce FebriDx to clinicians in the United States,” said Ward. “Using FebriDx, clinicians can have actionable test results in 10 minutes, which is a game-changer for diagnosing and managing acute respiratory infections while helping to reduce the use of medically unnecessary antibiotics as a crucial step in reducing antimicrobial resistance.”

FebriDx is under review with the U.S. FDA and is not currently available in the United States. For full product details, availability, and instructions for use, visit febridx.com.

About Lumos Diagnostics

Lumos Diagnostics specializes in rapid, cost-effective, and complete point-of-care (POC) diagnostic test technology to help healthcare professionals more accurately diagnose and manage medical conditions. Lumos offers customized assay development and manufacturing services for POC tests and proprietary digital reader platforms. Lumos also directly develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel Lumos-branded POC tests that target infectious and inflammatory diseases.

For more information visit lumosdiagnostics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including references to forecasts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are beyond Lumos' control and speak only as of the date of this announcement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

U.S. Media Contact:

Jennifer Christiansen

jennifer.christiansen@lumosdiagnostics.com

+1 920 784 3153

Australia Media Contact:

Matt Wright

matt@nwrcommunications.com.au

+61 (0) 451 896 420

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthijs Smith

ir@lumosdiagnostics.com

+61 411 137 080

+61 3 9087 1598

Company Registered Office:

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd

Level 4, 100 Albert Rd

South Melbourne, VIC 3205

+61 3 9087 1598

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36f112ce-c41c-4ccd-8ba8-0b9c00df805c