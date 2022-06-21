Sbanken ASA: Tap Issue ISIN NO0010920762

Tap Issue Sbanken ASA 21/24 FRN, ISIN NO0010920762, amount NOK 400.000.000,-.
New outstanding amount NOK 1.400.000.000,-
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
| Source: Sbanken ASA Sbanken ASA
Fyllingsdalen, NORWAY
Tap Issue Sbanken ASA 21/24 FRN, ISIN NO0010920762, amount NOK 400.000.000,-.
New outstanding amount NOK 1.400.000.000,-
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act