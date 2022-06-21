Investors in NASDAQ: SNBR Shares Should Contact the Shareholders Foundation in Connection With the Update in Lawsuit Against Sleep Number Corporation

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: SNBR shares.

Investors, who purchased Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares prior to February 2021 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: SNBR shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.