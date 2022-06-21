NextBillion.ai and GeoJunxion Launch World’s First LEZ-Focused Routing APIs

English Dutch

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 21 June 2022 – Location and mapping technology has always and will continue to play an important role in solving the biggest environmental problems that we are facing today. Addressing climate challenges in this location-first world that thrives on movement — be it people, goods or resources — calls for innovative geospatial solutions.

The partnership between NextBillion.ai, an industry-leading spatial data + AI platform and GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS), the leading Low Emission Zones and Restricted Traffic Areas data provider is proof of that. This strategic cooperation will help to improve the effectiveness of the Low Emission Zone (LEZ) — an initiative that is designed to protect the environment.

First routing platform designed for LEZ

At present, delivery companies pay hundreds of thousands of euros per year in penalties and fees for delivering goods in or driving non-conforming vehicles through LEZ.

Through this collaboration, the two location-tech companies will deliver the first logistics optimization and routing platform tailored to the European Low Emission Zones.

Logistics software developers will get access to first-of-its-kind routing and optimization APIs that account for the rules and regulations governing the low emission zone boundaries across Europe.

With the NextBillion.ai + GeoJunxion solution, deliveries within an LEZ are allocated to LEZ-compliant vehicles only. And non-low-emission vehicles are routed around, rather than through these areas to dodge hefty penalties.

Alleviating the logistics and delivery industry’s pain points

For this LEZ-focused routing and optimization APIs, NextBillion.ai is providing both the optimizer to assign adequate orders to vehicles that meet the LEZ emissions standard and the Road Editor tool to prevent vehicles that fail to meet the standard from entering the zone.

With the release of this mapping solution, NextBillion.ai continues to expand its capabilities and address the unique needs of the logistics and delivery industry.

The mapping, routing and optimization platform can efficiently:

Generate custom geocodes for pinpointing the exact delivery location

Incorporate temporary or permanent road/area restrictions where deliveries cannot be made throughout the day

Leverage historical speed profiles in large distance matrixes

Provide real-time traffic-aware ETAs that keep drivers, dispatchers and customers informed about the precise delivery times

Provide reliable and scalable truck routing

NextBillion.ai’s Navigation SDK and app utilize these custom features to provide turn-by-turn guidance to drivers.

“As a young company in the geospatial data space, we are excited about collaborating with GeoJunxion, which has been around for nearly four decades in the mapping industry. We look forward to developing more sustainable and green mapping solutions powered by their location-aware content and customized location intelligence,” said Ajay Bulusu, co-founder of NextBillion.ai.

Building sustainable applications for a better world

The LEZ-centered routing solution will be the newest addition to GeoJunxion’s expansive portfolio of environmentally-conscious applications.

GeoJunxion’s API with up-to-date European LEZ geometries and a rich set of relevant attributes is powering this solution.

For this project, GeoJunxion is using its existing database of over 2,500 Low Emission Zones and Restricted Traffic Areas. It contains information about all the areas in cities with:

Low Emission Zones (LEZ)

Ultra-Low Emission Zones (ULEZ)

Clean Air Zones (CAZ)

Limited Traffic Zones (ZTL)

Zero Emission Zones (ZEZ)

Congestion zones

Environmental zones



The rules, fees, restrictions and fines associated with these areas vary hugely from country to country. GeoJunxion’s database currently includes 2,500+ zones around the world. Most of the zones are located in Europe, where new zones are created on a regular basis.

Ivo Vleeschouwers, GeoJunxion’s CEO/CFO stated: “Traveling nowadays, either on a personal or professional level, is continuously influenced by an ever-increasing number of restricted zones. This proof-of-concept with NextBillion.ai shows the value of implementing Low Emission Zones in the logistics and delivery industry solution. By combining the NextBillion.ai platform with the specific environmental rules and restrictions, we created the first logistics optimization and routing platform tailored to the European Low Emission Zones and other Restricted Traffic Areas.”

Optimizing cost and emissions

This partnership will enable NextBillion.ai and GeoJunxion’s customers to efficiently plan routes and deliveries in LEZ-regulated areas — a capability that existing mapping providers don’t support/offer presently.

The exclusive solution will help businesses to boost efficiency, reduce costs and maximize ETA accuracy.

Nextbillion and Geojunxion invite interested parties to view a demo of the solution online or in person at Home Delivery World taking place in Amsterdam from June 22-23. More info: https://www.rai.nl/en/calendar/home-delivery/

About GeoJunxion



GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customised intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services. GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS.

About NextBillion.ai

NextBillion.ai is a spatial data platform that helps enterprises manage location data and adopt an AI-first approach at scale for every use case and geography. The company enables enterprises to tackle highly complex location problems with the help of tailored location and navigation technology solutions. NextBillion.ai offers location tools and APIs to enterprises such as last-mile delivery, telematics, logistics, transport, food delivery, automotive, and ride-hailing/ride-sharing.

