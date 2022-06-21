UpCity Releases How Businesses are Adapting Flexible Work Arrangements in 2022 Survey Results

CHICAGO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the publication of a comprehensive survey asking HR experts and employees of small- and medium-sized businesses about how COVID-19 has affected workplace setups and arrangements for the future.



The survey post, Flexible Work Arrangements in 2022 , presents the views of more than 600 respondents in the United States and explores findings in a wide range of categories, including workplace location and settings, workweek structures, and details of their flexible workplace plans.

Statistical highlights include:

71% of both B2B and B2C businesses operated either partially or fully in-person pre-COVID.

69% of businesses are continuing to operate partially or fully in-person now in 2022.

44% of B2B companies currently have 2-4 office locations. Meanwhile, 40% of B2C companies only operate from 1 office location.

56% of employees work traditional, 9-5 hours, compared to 44% of respondents who noted working more flexible hours.

Heidi Sullivan, SVP of Product & Marketing at UpCity encourages business leaders to be open to revisiting workplace policies for a number of reasons, especially when it comes to providing employees with options that work best for them.

“The takeaway from this survey is that it’s flexibility employees truly need,” Sullivan said. “We hear a lot of buzz about the four-day workweek and some of our survey respondents stated that they had great success with it. Others clarified that while it was popular, ultimately their employees were more satisfied with the fact they had a flexible hours setup.”

