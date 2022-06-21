Qlik Names Chris Powell as Chief Marketing Officer

PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced it has named Chris Powell as its new Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Chris leads Qlik’s worldwide marketing and communications organization, managing a multi-disciplinary team responsible for brand awareness, messaging, demand management, and communications.



“Chris is a proven technology marketing leader with a track record of success at multiple public companies,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “He brings a modern perspective to how to engage customers and prospects, while also having a wealth of experience across the entire marketing arena, including field marketing, advertising, lead generation and communications. We’re excited to have Chris leading our dynamic marketing organization into the next chapter of Qlik.”

Chris has served in a variety of marketing leadership roles for large, innovative software technology companies throughout his career, including multiple leadership positions at SAP and serving as the Chief Marketing Officer at Commvault for eight years. Chris joined Qlik in July 2021 as its SVP of Field Marketing, and has been leading multiple strategic initiatives, including the development and launch of Qlik’s most recent global branding campaign.

“Qlik sets the standard with the most complete solutions available for data integration and analytics,” said Chris Powell, Qlik CMO. “Together with our partner ecosystem, customers of all sizes around the world count on Qlik to give them the confidence they need to leverage data and innovate in amazing ways. I’m excited for what the future holds for Qlik.”

