CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. is Once Again Partnering with Contata Solutions to Provide DevOps for CyberloQ

The Company has reached a pivotal point in its evolution as we prepare to meet the demands of our business partners and the industry as a whole. It’s imperative we continue to align ourselves with key partners that have a proven track record, sound business practices, and can collaborate with us to deliver high-quality Cybersecurity solutions fast. After extensive research by the Company’s officers, directors, and advisory board, CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. has decided to engage Contata Solutions as the Company’s official full-stack technology development partner for the completion of the CyberloQ Suite of Cybersecurity products. www.contata.com

Chris Jackson, CyberloQ President, stated, “We are once again pleased to be working with the team at Contata Solutions. With a deep team of onshore and offshore resources, the entire global team provides us with robust and flexible engagement, including 24/7 support for our AWS Cloud Hosting environment and our ongoing software development requirements.”

The Company has a long-standing relationship with Contata dating back to 2010, when they developed and supported our original TurnScor Credit Restoration platform. To that end, we are very excited to be able to teaming up with Contata once again. Shawn Watts, CyberloQ’s Director of Product Development stated, “Our prior working relationship will ensure an efficient and effective collaboration as we make this final push to bring our innovative solutions to market.”

Shareholders, look for a corresponding VIDEO on our YouTube channel in the days ahead featuring Shawn and Chris expanding in greater detail on this very subject.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibWmhSPxb_w

