DIGITAL UTILITIES VENTURES, INC ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF FEED EARTH NOW, LLC.

Boston, Massachusetts, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: DUTV), announces the execution of an agreement with Feed Earth Now, LLC., a privately owned limited liability company of Skokie, IL., in which, as part of the agreement, DUTV will become the majority shareholder. Also, as part of the agreement, an additional 84 million restricted shares of DUTV were authorized and are being placed into Escrow.

For the last 10 years, Cathy Scratch and her partners at Feed Earth Now, LLC (FEN) have been developing a revolutionary, proprietary soil microbe formula (Terreplenish®) from food waste that absorbs plant-available nitrates through absorbing atmospheric N2, and other beneficial microbes that thrive in soils and assist with enhanced plant growth and disease control while releasing tied up legacy phosphorus already in the soil. It is the erosion of this excess tied up phosphorus from the nations ag and lawn soils that is the root cause of the problem in the Gulf of Mexico “dead zone”.

This Terreplenish® microbe formula, in essence, pulls 1/3 of the much needed fertilizer for agricultural crops from the air, versus requiring it to be manufactured in large factories utilizing CO2 emitting fossil fuels.

Scratch says “The positive planetary impact of regenerating our soil with microbes from food that no one eats is massive”, and sites a 2021 Washington Post article that says “1/3 of all food in the U.S. gets wasted and that fixing that could help fight climate change”.

Since 2012 Feed Earth Now (FEN) and, Senior Agronomist, Ron Doetch of Solutions in the Land, along with other 3rd parties have completed numerous validation trials on more than 100 different crops.

The Terreplenish® Microbial product has been commercially available in limited quantities to end-use customers for several years. From these customers we ae consistently seeing very strong results as evidenced in the photos attached.

Mark Gaalswyk, CEO of Easy Energy Systems, Inc., observed the technology and then developed a factory built Modular System to fully automate the entire process of making the Terreplenish® microbe product from green waste material. Mark Gaalswyk is also the Founder and CEO of Easy Automation, Inc. – the largest provider of Feed and Fertilizer Software and Automation Systems in North America with over 3,000 rural agricultural Co-op and large agricultural customers. See map attached.

This Easy Fen Modular Microbe Fertilizer Production System is essentially a decentralized fully automatic “Fertilizer Plant in a box” that can be deployed at rural ag coops and villages all over the world. The fully automatic system will convert green local waste from each local community into the very valuable Terreplenish® liquid fertilizer soil microbe that is then available for local farmers and growers. Each operating plant will pay a per gallon license royalty fee back to the Feed Earth Now, LLC in return for the local installation to operate and make their own fertilizer locally. All of the deployed systems will be able to be monitored and optimized remotely from the Easy Energy Systems, Inc. central office in Mankato, MN.

As Mark Gaalswyk also recently became the CEO of Digital Utilities, he has created the wholly owned DUTV MN based subsidiary company of Easy Modular Manufacturing, Inc. to partner with Easy Energy Systems, Inc to begin mass manufacturing the factory built modules in Minnesota. The Easy Fen Factory built modules will then be distributed globally.



To aid in the financing of such modules for end customers, Mark has also created Easy Energy Finance, Inc. which will serve as a separate financing company that will finance and then lease to end customers and coops the Easy Fen Modular system in the form of a shared net revenue operating lease.

The company is planning on combining this lease financing ability with the recently announced over $250 million dollar USDA Government grant program to leverage the number of systems that can be deployed. This will improve profitability of the systems for all involved and make the end Terreplenish® product more economical and readily available for new end farmer growers.

The end result is that, unlike most “regenerative ag technologies,” that are still only an idea in a lab, the combination of the four companies all coming together will IMMEDIATELY make available a well-tested regenerative ag liquid soil microbial fertilizer product to help solve the pending fertilizer shortage induced food crisis.

Moreover, the decentralized fully Automatic Easy Fen modular systems will effectively make possible the localized “Fertilizer Plant in a Box” - once only a dream…now a reality. The systems will be converting otherwise methane causing green plant waste into a valuable and much needed Liquid Microbe Fertilizer.

The modular systems will cost approximately $1,000,000 each. Each system will provide approximately 1/3 of the fertilizer needs for 500,000 acres of corn. With current US corn acres, it would take approximately 179 of these EasyFen Modular “Fertilizer Plant in a Box” systems to provide 1/3 of the fertilizer needs for the American Corn Farmers.

The plan is to also repeat this globally and ship these modules to rural villages all over the world to help lessen the predicted fertilizer induced starvation problem all over the planet.

The predicted lack of food, if not solved quickly, could cause the death of millions of people worldwide.

DUTV is happy to be able to be a partner in providing a possible solution to this pending world crisis.

For more information on the Terreplenish Product – visit: www.terreplenish.com

For more information on Digital Utilities Ventures, see:

Or follow us at: duventures.com

For more information on the Easy Fen modular system, see Easy Energy Systems, Inc. at: www.easyenergysystems.com

Or follow us at: https://lnkd.in/gcwFxh_5

For more information on Easy Energy Finance, Inc see: www.eaasyenergyfinance.com

Or follow us at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/easy-energy-finance/

About Digital Utilities Ventures Inc.:

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. is working to become a formidable presence in the green solutions marketplace. We have identified strategic opportunities for acquisitions and joint ventures that will allow us to capitalize on existing and emerging opportunities in this industry. Consumers understand the significance of progressing from conventional assets to inexhaustible sources that produce no ozone harming greenhouse gas emissions from petroleum by-products and lessen air contaminants. Enhancing green solutions such as in energy supply and lessening reliance on imported fuels will assist with economic development by increasing occupations in manufacturing, assembling, and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements, usually containing the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO

https://www.duventures.com

Phone : 617-588-0068

Email : info@duventures.com

SOURCE : Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

Attachments