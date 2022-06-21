Julie Spizuoco Named an Honoree in Ragan’s Prestigious Top Women in Communications for 2022

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that world-renowned PR tastemakers Ragan Communications and PR Daily have named Julie Spizuoco, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Customer Experience, to their Top Women in Communications Awards Class of 2022 in the Dynamic Do-er category. Ms. Spizuoco joins this prestigious group of female communications professionals whose dedication and contributions are making a signiﬁcant impact in their day-to-day job and career, advancing the profession while accelerating growth for their organization.

Ms. Spizuoco has 25 years of experience in the communications industry leading large, global teams to create effective business models and process improvements that drive digital transformation and customer success in go-to-market organizations. She has leveraged this expertise to build ORBCOMM’s customer experience function from the ground up over the last eight years. She is responsible for the end-to-end delivery of ORBCOMM’s IoT products and services from installation to deployment to customer support. Ms. Spizuoco leads a team of 160 employees in eight countries who provide around-the-clock service in seven languages to service thousands of customers spanning the transportation, heavy equipment, maritime and government markets.

During her tenure at ORBCOMM, Ms. Spizuoco created a method of ensuring successful transition and delivery of customer products by implementing a robust contact center solution and a CRM leveraging cloud technology, which was critical in scaling and streamlining the company as they integrated 13 acquisitions over six years. In addition, Ms. Spizuoco put into practice a comprehensive set of customer-centric KPIs and reporting metrics to ensure her global team was performing at optimal efficiency, consistently meeting service-level agreements and creating a world-class customer experience. A crisis navigator, master communicator and strategic thinker, Ms. Spizuoco’s ability to lead cross-functional teams and serve as a collaborative business partner with every department at ORBCOMM – from engineering to sales to product management to finance – have enabled her to execute on a number of high-profile, strategic initiatives integral to the company’s long-term growth.

As ORBCOMM’s highest ranking female executive, she has also translated her natural ability as a leader into her role as a mentor, not only as the Executive Sponsor for the company’s ORBCOMM Women Connect employee resource group, but also for Women in Technology as the co-chair for their nationwide Mentor-Protégé program.

“I am honored to share Ragan’s Top Women in Communications Award with an incredible list of women who are trailblazers in their industries and make an impact every day to support their company’s growth and serve as role models for women in all stages of their careers,” said Julie Spizuoco, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Customer Experience. “Over the past 25 years, I have had the privilege of working with many outstanding teammates, customers and partners, and they continue to motivate me to strive for excellence, drive change and empower women to be game changers in the communications industry.”

Ragan Communications held a special award celebration on June 16, 2022 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City, recognizing these influential women and their impressive work. The event featured a special keynote presentation from CBS Mornings’ executive producer, Shawna Thomas.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and the most comprehensive solution portfolio in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit www.orbcomm.com.

About Ragan Communications

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators, HR professionals and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.

