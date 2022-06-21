Insiders Purchase of 900,145 iCoreConnect Common Shares in Q2 2022

OCOEE, FL, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT), a SaaS company focused on increased business productivity and profitability across the dental and medical industries, announces the purchase of 900,145 common shares by certain members of the company’s executive team.

The purchase represents approximately 0.5% of the common shares outstanding. Robert McDermott, President and CEO of iCoreConnect states, “The company’s growth continues to impress quarter after quarter. Our executive team and the board align with our shareholders by placing considerable personal capital into the company. We stand behind iCoreConnect’s visible momentum and commitment to developing software that solves healthcare’s biggest pain points.”

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect (OTCQB: ICCT) is a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and nearly 80 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the country.

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.



