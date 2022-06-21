Agenus to Host Investor Webcast to Review Late-Breaking Botensilimab and Balstilimab Data Presented at ESMO World GI Congress

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of therapeutics designed to activate the immune response to cancers and infections, today announced the Company will host a hybrid webcast to discuss botensilimab/balstilimab combination data in microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC) presented earlier that day in a late-breaking oral presentation at the ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer in Barcelona, Spain.

The webcast will take place on Wednesday, June 29 at 10:00 AM EST (4:00 PM local time) and will include the following speakers:

Steven O’Day, M.D., Agenus’ Chief Medical Officer,

Dr. Anthony El-Khoueiry, M.D., Phase I Program Director at the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Keck Medicine of USC,

Dr. Manuel Hidalgo, Chief of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, and

Dr. Heinz-Josef Lenz, M.D., Professor of Medicine and J. Terrence Lanni Chair in Gastrointestinal Cancer Research, Keck Medicine of USC

Formal remarks will be followed by a Q&A session. For those attending in person, the webcast will take place at:

AC Hotel by Marriott Barcelona Forum

Gracia Room (3rd Fl.)

Paseo Taulat 278

Barcelona, Spain, 08019

Registration for the webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of the Agenus website at investor.agenusbio.com, as well as here. Following the webcast, an archived version will also be available on the website.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its subsidiary MiNK Therapeutics), and adjuvants (through its subsidiary SaponiQx). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements relating to our technologies, therapeutic candidates, and capabilities, for instance, statements regarding therapeutic benefit and efficacy, mechanism of action, potency, durability, and safety profile of our therapeutic candidates, both alone and in combination with each other and/or other agents; statements regarding future plans, including research, clinical, regulatory, and commercialization plans; and any other statements containing the words "may," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our website: www.agenusbio.com. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact

Ethan Lovell

339-927-1763

ethan.lovell@agenusbio.com