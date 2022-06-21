E.C.D. Automotive Design to Remaster Classic Jaguar E-Types

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f988beb-abf2-4a4a-824a-698b593dc724

KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.), the world’s largest Land Rover restoration company internationally renowned for its bespoke luxury builds, today announces a new and exciting addition to its model range: the E.C.D. restored Jaguar E-Type. Now, classic car fanatics and Jaguar Land Rover enthusiasts alike can enjoy the legendary sports car, restored to the highest quality with every detail – from engine type to upholstery color and everything in between – customized just for them. Slated for completion in early 2023, E.C.D.’s first restored Jaguar E-Type is currently in production and will have an electric Tesla drivetrain. A brochure, images and a video teaser are available HERE.

“The whole foundation of E.C.D. is restoring classic cars that excite us and make us eager for the future of the business,” said E.C.D. Co-Founder Tom Humble. “We always knew we would add more classic cars to our vintage vehicle lineup. What better place to start than with the E-Type? Famously called the most beautiful car in the world by Enzo Ferrari, this retro build exemplifies E.C.D.’s constant evolution in restomods.”

In less than ten years, E.C.D. has proven itself the foremost leader in classic Defender and Range Rover restorations thanks to its premier client-focused experience, engineering prowess and precise quality control. Each build is completed in-house over 2,200 hours and results in personalized, one-of-one classic vehicles restored with integrity and enhanced with modern technology. To keep pace with skyrocketing demand, the company upgraded to a 100,000-square-foot facility with two production lines. Not only has this allowed E.C.D. to scale production to 100 custom vehicles a year, but it also made the introduction of the restored Jaguar E-Type possible. Some base vehicles will be sourced and exported to the States via E.C.D.’s U.K. logistics facility, others will be sourced within the U.S. depending on the client’s build requirements.

E.C.D. is currently taking orders for its restored Jaguar E-Types. Coupé and convertible options are available. The company expects to complete 10 to 12 restored Jaguar E-Types a year.

About E.C.D. Automotive Design

E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.) is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Each vehicle produced by E.C.D. is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified ASE craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “petrol heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. E.C.D.’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Fla. that is home to 63 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. E.C.D. has a logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration.

