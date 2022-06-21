AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Releases Details on Facility Safety Event in New York City June 30, 2022

Detroit, Michigan, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has released details about its event scheduled for Thursday June 30 at the Westin Times Square in New York City.



Event Title: ‘Being Proactive Against an Active Shooter’ Date: Thursday June 30, 2022 Location: The Westin Times Square 270 W 43rd St. New York, NY 10036 Time: 1 pm ET

The purpose of this event is to bring technology leaders, legislators, school administrators, law enforcement officials, community leaders, and victim's advocates together to discuss and review sensible and affordable solutions that can work to mitigate a possible 'active shooter' event.

Moderating the event will be Antoinette King. Ms. King holds the Physical Security Professional (PSP) and Data Privacy Protection Specialist (DPPS) certifications and SIA’s Security Industry Cybersecurity Certification (SICC), as well as a M.S. in cybersecurity policy and risk analysis, a B.S. in managing security systems and an A.S. in criminal justice. King has published and presented on various security topics in several capacities, including articles, white papers, keynotes, webinars, panel discussions and corporate talks.

Participating on the panel will be Steve Surfaro, Chairman of the Public Safety Interest Group for the Security Industry Association (SIA). Steve has more than 30 years of security industry experience. He is a subject matter expert in smart cities and buildings, cybersecurity, forensic video, data science, command center design and first responder technologies

Former FBI Agent, Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force Coordinator/Supervisor, Troy McCanna will also be a discussion panelist. McCanna was a first responder to the Oxford High School mass shooting on November 30, 2021, in suburban Detroit. “Let’s give our teachers, children, and law enforcement time to react!” said McCanna. The era of recording crime for later review is over. The new bar must be to deter, alert, prevent and help save lives.” McCanna left the FBI after a distinguished 23-year career and joined RAD in early 2022.

Also on the panel will be Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and Founder of RAD. Steve is a champion for change, developing AI-powered solutions that perform the duties of traditional manned staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, at dramatically lower costs. His recent safety solutions, such as RAD Light My Way and Firearm Detection are examples of Reinharz’ efforts to turn the once futuristic promises of AI and automation into today’s realities. Reinharz regularly speaks and contributes to panels at ISC East and West, other SIA events, GSX, plus ASIS. Reinharz was recently named as Chair of SIA’s ‘AI, Drones and Robotics Interest Group’. “We’ve come to a critical time a place, where affordable technology can, and will prevent shooting tragedies from occurring,” said Reinharz. “I’m looking forward to demonstrating the lifesaving tools that we have developed.”

The discussion will also include the participation of victims’ families and advocates of recent shootings to share their thoughts on available technologies that could prevent the escalation of an active shooter event. The identities of these participants will be made available the day of the event.

RAD’s firearm detection identifies the presence of side arms and long gun firearms. Immediately upon the detection of a firearm, RAD’s AI-driven analytics the system will autonomously perform a variety of actions including appropriately activating a local audible and visible alerts, locking and securing doors, notifications to remote monitoring or onsite security staff, and law enforcement authorities – ideally before any shots are fired.

Also being demonstrated at the afternoon event will be RAD’s safety and security solution for colleges and universities. RAD Light My Way offers campus security professionals a new and better way to address security. This breakthrough solution puts the power of personal safety in the hands of employees, faculty, and students through the combination of affordable, smart, interactive technologies, a mobile app, and live remote monitoring and response services. RAD Light My Way recently won 2 Secure Campus 2022 Awards from Campus Security & Life Safety Magazine. In October 2021 RAD Light My Way along with RAD's ROSA won CBRE’s 2021 Best Workplace Experience Solution Award.

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

