AgEagle Announces eBee X™ is First Drone in its Class to Receive Design Verification Essential for BVLOS and Operations Over People From European Union Aviation Safety Agency

WICHITA, Kan., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full-stack drone, sensor and software solutions for commercial and government/defense use, today announced that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (“EASA”) has issued a Design Verification Report (“DVR”) establishing that eBee X of senseFly, SA, an AgEagle company, meets Ground Risk Class (“GRC”) M2 mitigation qualifications based on Specific Operation Risk Assessment (“SORA”) methodology.



The eBee X is the industry’s first drone to receive a DVR from EASA on M2 mitigation, paving the way for European drone operators to seek approvals from their applicable National Aviation Authorities to use the eBee X to fly Beyond Vision Line of Sight (“BVLOS”) missions and conduct Operations Over People (“OOP”).

The EASA design verification report demonstrates that the eBee X meets the highest possible quality and ground risk safety standards and, thanks to its lightweight design, effects of ground impact are reduced. As such, drone operators conducting advanced drone operations in 27 European Member States, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland can obtain the HIGH or MEDIUM robustness levels of the M2 mitigation without additional verification from EASA.

Adrian Marina, Land Surveyor with SysCAD Solutions in Europe, stated, “We have a project involving capturing data related to quarry excavation volume measurements which will require multiple drone flights throughout the year. However, for this operation to take place, we will require SORA authorization to fly beyond visual line of sight and near a populated area. Now that the eBee X has received the EASA DVR affirming its safety profile, we can move forward with seeking regulatory clearances for this important project. Moreover, as a reseller of eBee UAVs, we are very excited about the growth opportunities this represents to our firm and the benefits eBee’s M2 mitigation DVR will provide to both current and prospective customers looking to launch or scale their drone operations safely and efficiently.”

“This issuance of the DVR from EASA marks yet another major accomplishment, further distinguishing our eBee line of UAVs; and is a direct reflection of our team’s unwavering commitment to innovation, quality and high performance,” noted Barrett Mooney, AgEagle Chairman and CEO. “Regulatory constraints relating to limitations of BVLOS and OOP have continued to be a gating factor to widespread adoption of commercial drone technologies across a wide range of industry sectors worldwide. Being the first company to receive this DVR from EASA for M2 mitigation is a historic milestone for AgEagle and our industry in the European Union and will be a key factor in fueling growth of our customer base.”

AgEagle’s commitment to our demanding customers has driven its focus to establish recognized centers of excellence in drone airframes, sensors and software, which, in turn, has resulted in the Company’s drone operations receiving official ISO:9001 certification for its Quality Management System (QMS). Meeting a wide variety of strict standards, AgEagle has demonstrated that it delivers consistently high-quality products and services in every aspect of its fixed-wing drone operations, including design, manufacturing, marketing, sales and after-sales. An international certification, ISO:9001 recognizes organizational excellence and good quality practices based on a strong customer focus, robust process approach and proof of continual improvement. The certification was achieved following an extensive audit across our drone operations, led by the Company’s dedicated in-house quality management team. The QMS was developed over a two-year period by senseFly, outlining a framework of policies, processes and procedures to help achieve the Company’s high-performance objectives.

AgEagle and its wholly owned subsidiaries are actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class drones, sensors and software that solve important problems for our customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

