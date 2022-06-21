Online Food Ordering Market Size Worth US$ 89550 Mn, Globally by 2027 At A CAGR of 4.2% | Industry Share, Key Findings, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Demand, & Investment Opportunities

Pune, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Online Food Ordering Market Analysis and Insights: The global Online Food Ordering market size is projected to reach US$ 89550 million by 2027, from US$ 67390 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

Global “Online Food Ordering Market” Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Online Food Ordering industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Online Food Ordering market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Online Food Ordering market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Online Food Ordering market.

Scope of the Online Food Ordering Market Report:

Online food ordering is the process of ordering food through the restaurant's own website or mobile app, or through a multi-restaurant's website or app. A customer can choose to have the food delivered or for pick-up. The process consists of a customer choosing the restaurant of their choice, scanning the menu items, choosing an item, and finally choosing for pick-up or delivery.

McDonalds was the global greatest company in Online Food Ordering industry, with the market Share of 7% , followed by KFC, Subway, Pizzahut, Starbucks, Burger King, Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin Donuts, Dairy Queen, Papa John’s, Wendy’s, Just Eat, Takeaway, Alibaba Group(Ele.me), GrubHub, OLO, Swiggy, MEITUAN, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Caviar.United States is the largest Online Food Ordering market with about 37% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 20% market share.



The Major Players in the Online Food Ordering Market include: The research covers the current Online Food Ordering market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

McDonalds

KFC

Subway

Pizzahut

Starbucks

Burger King

Domino’s Pizza

Dunkin Donuts

Dairy Queen

Papa John’s

Wendy’s

Just Eat

Takeaway

Alibaba Group(Ele.me)

GrubHub

OLO

Swiggy

MEITUAN

Uber Eats

DoorDash

Caviar

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Restaurant-controlled

Independent

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

B2B

B2C

Others

The Online Food Ordering Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Online Food Ordering business, the date to enter into the Online Food Ordering market, Online Food Ordering product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Online Food Ordering?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Online Food Ordering? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Online Food Ordering Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Online Food Ordering market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Online Food Ordering Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Online Food Ordering market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Online Food Ordering market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

