With New Enhancements to 3PL Reporting, SkuVault Delivers the Definitive Inventory Intelligence and Billing Suite

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkuVault, the leader in inventory and warehouse management for the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) industry, today announced enhancements to their best-in-class 3PL reporting tools. With new reporting on inventory and SKUs per client, client-based receiving, and more, 3PLs can use SkuVault to deliver better intelligence (and service) to the retailer-clients who depend on them.

Launched in February of this year, SkuVault 3PL is the company's 3PL-specific inventory and warehouse management solution. SkuVault 3PL includes BusinessHub, a portal that gives 3PL clients a real-time look at their inventory. And enhanced client management simplifies the tedious process of tracking client SKUs. With the addition of six new reports, 3PLs now have nine included reports to inform decisions on client inventory and sales. Plus, with ready-made reporting on warehouse activity, locations, and shipments, 3PLs can dramatically cut the time it takes to prepare their monthly billing.

"Good, trustworthy data means everything to our 3PL clients," explained Andy Eastes, SkuVault's Co-founder and CEO. "Their retailers demand to-the-minute information on inventory quantities, locations, and receiving, so they can make the best business decisions. So in our view, the 3PLs who can deliver the best data - and use it to their own advantage - win."

SkuVault's enhanced reporting capabilities are available now as part of SkuVault's current 3PL product, which includes SkuVault's standard warehouse and inventory management capabilities, marketplace connections, quality control, and pick and pack functionality. For more information, visit www.skuvault.com/3pl.

SkuVault provides a cloud-based inventory and warehouse management system designed for businesses looking to scale with a competitive eCommerce and omni-channel distribution solution. Delivered via a Software-as-a-Service model, SkuVault's product is directly integrated with channel management systems, eCommerce store platforms, shipping software and many other operational technology platforms, creating a more seamless experience for its customers and allowing for more streamlined product fulfillment. For additional information, visit www.skuvault.com.

