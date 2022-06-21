Cybersecurity Industry Veteran John Addeo Joins Netsurion as Chief Revenue Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading managed XDR provider, today announces the appointment of its new Chief Revenue Officer, John Addeo. Addeo brings more than two decades of global enterprise IT and cybersecurity business expertise to the role. This strategic addition to Netsurion’s leadership team reinforces the company’s focus on delivering cutting-edge managed extended detection and response (XDR) solutions to customers and partners.



Addeo has a passion for exploring markets often underserved from a security perspective, with a proven track record of growing businesses to over $350 million. Before joining Netsurion, Addeo was heavily engaged in the MDR market as Director of North American Channel Partners at Rapid7, a provider of security analytics and automation. There he led a team of partner managers to help evolve the organization’s channel program. Addeo specializes in establishing innovative go-to-market approaches with the customer and partner’s security goals in mind. Previously, he was responsible for developing partner enablement programs and the channel partner strategy at Red Hat.

“Managed security solutions are extremely valuable to companies regardless of their vertical market,” said Addeo in a recent Q&A session with Netsurion staff. “Many companies simply cannot take on the financial burden of running their own cybersecurity operation. I’m excited to join Netsurion in giving those companies the manpower and tools they need to protect their business. I’m looking forward to growing Netsurion’s existing partner program that allows MSPs and MSSPs to offer robust XDR services to their own customers. Ultimately, I’d like to develop our channel offering even further by tapping into the needs of solution providers who want to help their clients solve complex security challenges and leverage an award-winning managed security offering.”

Netsurion delivers Managed Threat Protection to its customers through the combination of its XDR platform and its 24x7 SOC, providing in-depth visibility into today’s complex attack surface. It offers powerful cybersecurity through a defense-in-depth approach that includes SIEM, endpoint protection, threat hunting, intrusion detection, vulnerability management and more. The unique co-managed solution allows customers and partners to work with their dedicated team at Netsurion to predict, prevent, detect and respond to cybersecurity incidents before they disrupt business operations.

“Our central goal at Netsurion is to provide our partners and customers with an unmatched managed security solution that fits their unique business needs,” said Kevin Watson, Netsurion’s CEO. “We are focused on delivering a best-in-class managed XDR solution, and John brings tremendous industry knowledge, leadership and sales experience. I’m confident that his experience and knowledge will facilitate innovation and revenue growth both inside and outside of the channel.”

About Netsurion

Netsurion® delivers an adaptive managed security solution that integrates our XDR platform with your existing security investments and technology stack, easily scaling to fit your business needs. Netsurion's managed offering includes our 24x7 SOC that operates as your trusted cybersecurity partner, working closely with your IT team to strengthen your cybersecurity posture. Our solution delivers Managed Threat Protection so you can confidently focus on your core business.

Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL with a global team of security analysts and engineers, Netsurion is a leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and a Top 25 Global MSSP. Learn more at https://www.netsurion.com/.

