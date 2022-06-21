OAKSTERDAM UNIVERSITY + GOLDEN GATE UNIVERSITY: Unique new partnership offers students pathway to Bachelor’s Degree in the Business of Cannabis

OAKLAND, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaksterdam University (OU) is pleased to announce an exciting educational partnership with Golden Gate University (GGU). The partnership allows students to transfer credits from Oaksterdam Certification Courses toward their Bachelor’s Degree at GGU. It is the first partnership of its kind.



OU graduates may transfer up to 18 credits of corresponding OU courses, with a minimum passing score of 80 percent, to GGU. The following courses qualify for transfer credits:

Business of Cannabis — 6 credits

Horticulture — 6 credits

Extraction and Manufacturing — 6 credits



The partnership allows Oaksterdam to offer students a pathway to an accredited degree, and GGU to provide a pathway to careers in cannabis, America’s fastest-growing industry. The field is adding an average of 280 jobs per day to the U.S. economy, according to the 2022 Leafly Jobs Report . With 33 percent job growth from 2021, there is soaring demand for employees in a wide variety of cannabis-related fields. More colleges and universities across the country are scrambling to add cannabis curriculum to their course offerings, and this is where Oaksterdam steps in.

“Improving education and outcomes is our legacy. As the world’s first cannabis college, Oaksterdam was founded in 2007 and provides quality training to the cannabis industry. Now, we are thrilled to be extending our Certification Program learning outcomes for students at GGU,” says OU Executive Chancellor Dale Sky Jones . “This is the crucial step for pairing traditional academia to make cannabis practitioner degrees actionable and accessible.”

Oaksterdam’s certification courses help prepare students for work in cannabis cultivation, dispensary sales and management, extraction labs, and product manufacturing. Beyond jobs directly in the field, OU’s Business of Cannabis Certification Course gives students broad knowledge to start their own business, or serve the industry through ancillary professions like law, finance, human resources, marketing, and technology.

According to Nate Hinerman , GGU’s Dean of the School of Undergraduate Studies, GGU has a rich history of supporting the educational goals of self-made individuals, and the new partnership with Oaksterdam aligns with that mission.

"Golden Gate University welcomes students from Oaksterdam University to earn their bachelor's degree in business at GGU,” said Hinerman, PhD, LMFT. “Since our founding, our practical degree programs have helped advance the careers of business leaders who bring a uniquely San Francisco spirit of innovation to their studies. This partnership and pathway program is an exciting opportunity for GGU graduates to excel in the rapidly emerging cannabis industry."

For press inquiries or to set up interviews with OU Executive Chancellor Dale Sky Jones, contact Communications Specialist Wensdy Von Buskirk at wensdy@oaksterdamuniversity.com . To enroll in Oaksterdam Courses, visit OaksterdamUniversity.com . To speak to an advisor about how this new educational partnership can help you reach your goals, email admissions@oaksterdamuniversity.com .

ABOUT OAKSTERDAM UNIVERSITY

Oaksterdam University, America’s first cannabis college, has been the forerunner in providing the highest quality training to people interested in a career in the cannabis industry. OU’s faculty is composed of professionals, academics, and subject matter experts who have taught over 70,000 OU alumni from over 100 countries.

Oaksterdam offers virtual live semester and self-paced courses including The Business of Cannabis, Horticulture, Budtending Certification Program™, Commercial Extraction and Manufacturing, and more. With roots going 25 years deep, OU is a dynamic, diverse, and responsive academic institute dedicated to educating the global cannabis community, industry, regulators, and government. Visit OaksterdamUniversity.com

ABOUT GOLDEN GATE UNIVERSITY

Golden Gate University, a private nonprofit university in the heart of San Francisco’s financial and high-tech district, empowers working adults to achieve their professional goals with nationally renowned undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates. Founded in 1901, GGU has been a leader in online education for nearly three decades, and its programs offer maximum flexibility for modern students. With a primary campus in San Francisco, GGU also has teaching locations in Silicon Valley and Seattle. GGU graduates join nearly 70,000 alumni.