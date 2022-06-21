Utility Customers Want More Communication in Times of Disruption

Escalent Names 39 Utilities as 2022 Most Trusted Brands

| Source: Escalent, Inc. Escalent, Inc.

Livonia, Michigan, UNITED STATES

LIVONIA, Mich., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from Cogent Syndicated show that utilities who are spending more on customer communications and marketing are reaping the benefits. The utility industry Brand Trust Index is down significantly from last year, declining eight points to 698 on a 0-to-1,000 scale. However, Brand Trust among utilities who are communicating with customers about topics such as their efforts to keep rates low, community engagement, and programs remains high. Today, we name these 39 top utilities as the 2022 Most Trusted Brands.

Those are some of the latest findings of the 2022 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study, which tracks performance of 140 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm with extensive energy and utility experience.

Overall, utilities are communicating less with their customers, with the Communications Intensity Index, an indicator of per-customer spending, declining 9% year-over-year. That pullback on communication is being felt by customers, as communications recall about topics that customers care greatly about such as ways to lower energy consumption, safety, and programs has declined significantly. At the same time, recall of reliability-related messaging, such as storm preparation and outage/safety event, and rate change messaging has increased significantly. As a result, customers’ perception of the value they get from their utility took a big hit, leading to the industry Brand Trust decline.

“Brand Trust is paramount in maintaining healthy utility-customer relationships,” said K.C. Boyce, vice president of Escalent’s Energy division. “Proactively communicating with customers is going to become even more important as customers feel the impact of higher energy prices. With the median reported bill already increasing $5 from last year, customers are bracing for additional rate hikes.”

“Building a trusted brand by investing in communication and marketing channels gives utilities more control over their customer perceptions and helps create a new narrative about how their utility is helping in these uncertain economic times,” continued Boyce. “Today, we’re pleased to announce our 2022 Utility Most Trusted Brands, who despite the challenging times, have maintained high Brand Trust among their customers. They’ve done this, in part, by spending on average 24% more on customer communication and marketing than their industry peers.”

Escalent congratulates the 2022 Most Trusted Brands among utilities. These 39 utilities have developed industry-leading customer trust levels.

Cogent Syndicated 2022 Most Trusted Utility Brands*
AEP OhioDuquesne Light CompanyPhiladelphia Gas Works
Ameren MissouriFlorida City Gas CompanyPiedmont Natural Gas
Atmos Energy – SouthFlorida Power & LightPPL Electric Utilities
AvistaGeorgia PowerPSE&G
BGEGreen Mountain PowerPublic Service Company of Oklahoma
Black Hills Energy – MidwestIdaho PowerPuget Sound Energy
Cascade Natural GasIntermountain Gas CompanyRG&E
Chattanooga Gas CompanyKentucky UtilitiesSalt River Project
Columbia Gas – SouthMississippi PowerSMUD
Columbia Gas of OhioNW NaturalTECO Peoples Gas
ComEdOPPDWashington Gas
Delmarva PowerOUCWisconsin Public Service
Dominion Energy South CarolinaPECOXcel Energy Colorado

* Utilities named as Most Trusted Brands are selected based on having Brand Trust Index scores in the top decile of the industry; top score within their respective benchmark segment; or having a Brand Trust Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Brand Trust scores among the 140 utilities surveyed. These scores reflect the amount of trust customers have with each utility.

East Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance 
Utility brand nameService providedBrand Trust score
BGECombination730
Delmarva PowerCombination723
RG&ECombination713
PSE&GCombination713
PECOCombination712
Con EdisonCombination701
National GridCombination695
EversourceCombination648
NYSEGCombination637
PPL Electric UtilitiesElectric727
Green Mountain PowerElectric721
Duquesne Light CompanyElectric710
PepcoElectric701
West Penn PowerElectric692
Penn PowerElectric688
PenelecElectric684
Met-EdElectric680
Atlantic City ElectricElectric677
Potomac EdisonElectric663
Mon PowerElectric654
Appalachian PowerElectric654
Jersey Central Power & LightElectric645
PSEG Long IslandElectric630
Central Maine PowerElectric553
Philadelphia Gas WorksNatural Gas755
Washington GasNatural Gas737
New Jersey Natural GasNatural Gas734
Elizabethtown GasNatural Gas733
UGI UtilitiesNatural Gas728
South Jersey Gas CompanyNatural Gas719
National Fuel GasNatural Gas718
PeoplesNatural Gas707
Columbia Gas – EastNatural Gas694


Midwest Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance
Utility brand nameService providedBrand Trust score
Black Hills Energy – MidwestCombination756
Wisconsin Public ServiceCombination737
MidAmerican EnergyCombination734
Montana-Dakota UtilitiesCombination729
Consumers EnergyCombination725
Ameren IllinoisCombination709
Xcel Energy – MidwestCombination706
We EnergiesCombination701
NIPSCOCombination699
DTE EnergyCombination689
Alliant EnergyCombination686
Duke Energy MidwestCombination673
CenterPoint Energy IndianaCombination542
AEP OhioElectric713
Ameren MissouriElectric712
OPPDElectric709
ComEdElectric701
Indiana Michigan PowerElectric692
Toledo EdisonElectric676
Ohio EdisonElectric668
The Illuminating CompanyElectric667
EvergyElectric667
AES OhioElectric649
AES IndianaElectric636
Columbia Gas of OhioNatural Gas741
CenterPoint Energy – MidwestNatural Gas717
Nicor GasNatural Gas714
Spire Missouri – EastNatural Gas706
Peoples GasNatural Gas706
Atmos Energy – MidwestNatural Gas703
Dominion Energy OhioNatural Gas698
Spire Missouri – WestNatural Gas695
Kansas Gas ServiceNatural Gas688
Citizens EnergyNatural Gas680


South Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance    
Utility brand nameService providedBrand Trust score
Dominion Energy South CarolinaCombination691
Louisville Gas & ElectricCombination678
MLGWCombination662
CPS EnergyCombination656
OUCElectric749
Kentucky UtilitiesElectric742
Georgia PowerElectric733
Florida Power & LightElectric733
Public Service Company of OklahomaElectric730
Mississippi PowerElectric729
Duke Energy ProgressElectric720
TECO Tampa ElectricElectric718
Entergy MississippiElectric717
Dominion Energy VirginiaElectric702
Entergy ArkansasElectric701
Alabama PowerElectric701
OG&EElectric697
Nashville Electric ServiceElectric697
Xcel Energy – SouthElectric693
El Paso ElectricElectric683
JEAElectric678
Duke Energy CarolinasElectric677
Entergy TexasElectric676
Duke Energy FloridaElectric674
Entergy LouisianaElectric673
Southwestern Electric Power CompanyElectric671
Austin EnergyElectric650
FPLElectric643
Kentucky PowerElectric610
Entergy New OrleansElectric590
Piedmont Natural GasNatural Gas778
Florida City Gas CompanyNatural Gas770
TECO Peoples GasNatural Gas768
Columbia Gas – SouthNatural Gas755
Atmos Energy – SouthNatural Gas744
Chattanooga Gas CompanyNatural Gas741
CenterPoint Energy – SouthNatural Gas737
Texas Gas ServiceNatural Gas733
Oklahoma Natural GasNatural Gas727
Spire AlabamaNatural Gas724
Virginia Natural GasNatural Gas722
Dominion Energy North CarolinaNatural Gas713
Spire MississippiNatural Gas711
Spire Gulf CoastNatural Gas685
   
West Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance  
Utility brand nameService providedBrand Trust score
Puget Sound EnergyCombination714
AvistaCombination712
Xcel Energy ColoradoCombination708
NorthWestern EnergyCombination690
Colorado Springs UtilitiesCombination685
SDG&ECombination658
Black Hills Energy – WestCombination656
PG&ECombination617
Idaho PowerElectric732
SMUDElectric724
Salt River ProjectElectric716
Seattle City LightElectric707
NV EnergyElectric703
Portland General ElectricElectric698
Tucson Electric PowerElectric692
Pacific PowerElectric691
Los Angeles Department of Water & PowerElectric681
Rocky Mountain PowerElectric671
Southern California EdisonElectric669
PNMElectric660
APSElectric654
NW NaturalNatural Gas758
Cascade Natural GasNatural Gas749
Intermountain Gas CompanyNatural Gas745
Dominion Energy – WestNatural Gas719
SoCalGasNatural Gas717
Southwest GasNatural Gas715
New Mexico Gas CompanyNatural Gas708

About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential

Escalent conducted surveys among 79,529 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 140 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. The Brand Trust index score is a composite based upon consumer ratings across six factors. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent
Escalent is an award-winning advisory firm that helps clients understand human and market behaviors to navigate disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, our strategies guide the world’s leading brands. We accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. Based on a profound understanding of what drives human beings and markets, we identify actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences, inspire product innovation and boost business productivity. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                utilities
                            
                            
                                trusted brand
                            
                            
                                energy
                            
                            
                                cogent syndicated
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data