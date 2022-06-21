Utility Customers Want More Communication in Times of Disruption

LIVONIA, Mich., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from Cogent Syndicated show that utilities who are spending more on customer communications and marketing are reaping the benefits. The utility industry Brand Trust Index is down significantly from last year, declining eight points to 698 on a 0-to-1,000 scale. However, Brand Trust among utilities who are communicating with customers about topics such as their efforts to keep rates low, community engagement, and programs remains high. Today, we name these 39 top utilities as the 2022 Most Trusted Brands.



Those are some of the latest findings of the 2022 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study, which tracks performance of 140 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm with extensive energy and utility experience.

Overall, utilities are communicating less with their customers, with the Communications Intensity Index, an indicator of per-customer spending, declining 9% year-over-year. That pullback on communication is being felt by customers, as communications recall about topics that customers care greatly about such as ways to lower energy consumption, safety, and programs has declined significantly. At the same time, recall of reliability-related messaging, such as storm preparation and outage/safety event, and rate change messaging has increased significantly. As a result, customers’ perception of the value they get from their utility took a big hit, leading to the industry Brand Trust decline.

“Brand Trust is paramount in maintaining healthy utility-customer relationships,” said K.C. Boyce, vice president of Escalent’s Energy division. “Proactively communicating with customers is going to become even more important as customers feel the impact of higher energy prices. With the median reported bill already increasing $5 from last year, customers are bracing for additional rate hikes.”

“Building a trusted brand by investing in communication and marketing channels gives utilities more control over their customer perceptions and helps create a new narrative about how their utility is helping in these uncertain economic times,” continued Boyce. “Today, we’re pleased to announce our 2022 Utility Most Trusted Brands, who despite the challenging times, have maintained high Brand Trust among their customers. They’ve done this, in part, by spending on average 24% more on customer communication and marketing than their industry peers.”

Escalent congratulates the 2022 Most Trusted Brands among utilities. These 39 utilities have developed industry-leading customer trust levels.

Cogent Syndicated 2022 Most Trusted Utility Brands*

AEP Ohio Duquesne Light Company Philadelphia Gas Works Ameren Missouri Florida City Gas Company Piedmont Natural Gas Atmos Energy – South Florida Power & Light PPL Electric Utilities Avista Georgia Power PSE&G BGE Green Mountain Power Public Service Company of Oklahoma Black Hills Energy – Midwest Idaho Power Puget Sound Energy Cascade Natural Gas Intermountain Gas Company RG&E Chattanooga Gas Company Kentucky Utilities Salt River Project Columbia Gas – South Mississippi Power SMUD Columbia Gas of Ohio NW Natural TECO Peoples Gas ComEd OPPD Washington Gas Delmarva Power OUC Wisconsin Public Service Dominion Energy South Carolina PECO Xcel Energy Colorado

* Utilities named as Most Trusted Brands are selected based on having Brand Trust Index scores in the top decile of the industry; top score within their respective benchmark segment; or having a Brand Trust Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Brand Trust scores among the 140 utilities surveyed. These scores reflect the amount of trust customers have with each utility.

East Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score BGE Combination 730 Delmarva Power Combination 723 RG&E Combination 713 PSE&G Combination 713 PECO Combination 712 Con Edison Combination 701 National Grid Combination 695 Eversource Combination 648 NYSEG Combination 637 PPL Electric Utilities Electric 727 Green Mountain Power Electric 721 Duquesne Light Company Electric 710 Pepco Electric 701 West Penn Power Electric 692 Penn Power Electric 688 Penelec Electric 684 Met-Ed Electric 680 Atlantic City Electric Electric 677 Potomac Edison Electric 663 Mon Power Electric 654 Appalachian Power Electric 654 Jersey Central Power & Light Electric 645 PSEG Long Island Electric 630 Central Maine Power Electric 553 Philadelphia Gas Works Natural Gas 755 Washington Gas Natural Gas 737 New Jersey Natural Gas Natural Gas 734 Elizabethtown Gas Natural Gas 733 UGI Utilities Natural Gas 728 South Jersey Gas Company Natural Gas 719 National Fuel Gas Natural Gas 718 Peoples Natural Gas 707 Columbia Gas – East Natural Gas 694





Midwest Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance

Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score Black Hills Energy – Midwest Combination 756 Wisconsin Public Service Combination 737 MidAmerican Energy Combination 734 Montana-Dakota Utilities Combination 729 Consumers Energy Combination 725 Ameren Illinois Combination 709 Xcel Energy – Midwest Combination 706 We Energies Combination 701 NIPSCO Combination 699 DTE Energy Combination 689 Alliant Energy Combination 686 Duke Energy Midwest Combination 673 CenterPoint Energy Indiana Combination 542 AEP Ohio Electric 713 Ameren Missouri Electric 712 OPPD Electric 709 ComEd Electric 701 Indiana Michigan Power Electric 692 Toledo Edison Electric 676 Ohio Edison Electric 668 The Illuminating Company Electric 667 Evergy Electric 667 AES Ohio Electric 649 AES Indiana Electric 636 Columbia Gas of Ohio Natural Gas 741 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 717 Nicor Gas Natural Gas 714 Spire Missouri – East Natural Gas 706 Peoples Gas Natural Gas 706 Atmos Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 703 Dominion Energy Ohio Natural Gas 698 Spire Missouri – West Natural Gas 695 Kansas Gas Service Natural Gas 688 Citizens Energy Natural Gas 680





South Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score Dominion Energy South Carolina Combination 691 Louisville Gas & Electric Combination 678 MLGW Combination 662 CPS Energy Combination 656 OUC Electric 749 Kentucky Utilities Electric 742 Georgia Power Electric 733 Florida Power & Light Electric 733 Public Service Company of Oklahoma Electric 730 Mississippi Power Electric 729 Duke Energy Progress Electric 720 TECO Tampa Electric Electric 718 Entergy Mississippi Electric 717 Dominion Energy Virginia Electric 702 Entergy Arkansas Electric 701 Alabama Power Electric 701 OG&E Electric 697 Nashville Electric Service Electric 697 Xcel Energy – South Electric 693 El Paso Electric Electric 683 JEA Electric 678 Duke Energy Carolinas Electric 677 Entergy Texas Electric 676 Duke Energy Florida Electric 674 Entergy Louisiana Electric 673 Southwestern Electric Power Company Electric 671 Austin Energy Electric 650 FPL Electric 643 Kentucky Power Electric 610 Entergy New Orleans Electric 590 Piedmont Natural Gas Natural Gas 778 Florida City Gas Company Natural Gas 770 TECO Peoples Gas Natural Gas 768 Columbia Gas – South Natural Gas 755 Atmos Energy – South Natural Gas 744 Chattanooga Gas Company Natural Gas 741 CenterPoint Energy – South Natural Gas 737 Texas Gas Service Natural Gas 733 Oklahoma Natural Gas Natural Gas 727 Spire Alabama Natural Gas 724 Virginia Natural Gas Natural Gas 722 Dominion Energy North Carolina Natural Gas 713 Spire Mississippi Natural Gas 711 Spire Gulf Coast Natural Gas 685 West Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score Puget Sound Energy Combination 714 Avista Combination 712 Xcel Energy Colorado Combination 708 NorthWestern Energy Combination 690 Colorado Springs Utilities Combination 685 SDG&E Combination 658 Black Hills Energy – West Combination 656 PG&E Combination 617 Idaho Power Electric 732 SMUD Electric 724 Salt River Project Electric 716 Seattle City Light Electric 707 NV Energy Electric 703 Portland General Electric Electric 698 Tucson Electric Power Electric 692 Pacific Power Electric 691 Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Electric 681 Rocky Mountain Power Electric 671 Southern California Edison Electric 669 PNM Electric 660 APS Electric 654 NW Natural Natural Gas 758 Cascade Natural Gas Natural Gas 749 Intermountain Gas Company Natural Gas 745 Dominion Energy – West Natural Gas 719 SoCalGas Natural Gas 717 Southwest Gas Natural Gas 715 New Mexico Gas Company Natural Gas 708

About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential

Escalent conducted surveys among 79,529 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 140 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. The Brand Trust index score is a composite based upon consumer ratings across six factors. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning advisory firm that helps clients understand human and market behaviors to navigate disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, our strategies guide the world’s leading brands. We accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. Based on a profound understanding of what drives human beings and markets, we identify actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences, inspire product innovation and boost business productivity. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.



