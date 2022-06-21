Jscrambler Announces Three New VPs To Drive Global Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jscrambler , a technology company specializing in cybersecurity products for web and mobile applications, announced today that it has appointed three new VPs to drive the company’s global expansion.



Michael Grant has joined the company as VP of Global Sales, while Carlos Rocha Gonçalves and Filipe Pereira, who have been with the company since the seed stage, have been promoted to VP of Growth and VP of Engineering, respectively.

Prior to joining Jscrambler, Michael Grant was the former VP of Global Sales at ThreatConnect, after tenures as VP of Sales at Binary Fountain, Virtacore and iland. Michael will leverage his extensive experience in leading global sales teams and driving revenue growth in the IT and cybersecurity industries to help global enterprises in Finance and E-commerce solve their greatest application security challenges. Michael will be responsible for building up Jscrambler’s go-to-market sales teams, business generation efforts, and developing the current customer base globally.

Carlos Rocha Gonçalves, newly appointed VP of Growth, has been part of the company’s growth journey since 2014, leading and growing the customer-facing areas while Jscrambler quickly matured its product offering and expanded operations globally. With unique insight into the application security landscape, market drivers and customer needs, Carlos will lead growth efforts, including Marketing, Partnerships and Customer Success.

Filipe Pereira, newly appointed VP of Engineering, has been with Jscrambler since 2017, managing all Engineering and IT operations as well as customer support and delivery. Filipe will be the driving force behind the company’s engineering expansion, ensuring that Jscrambler will continue to provide cutting-edge application security solutions that are fast to deploy and easy to use.

“When you’re executing a hyper-growth stage, you need to make sure you have the brightest minds leading your organization,” said Rui Ribeiro, CEO and Co-Founder of Jscrambler. “I’m thrilled to be welcoming Michael to our organization and to see how we were able to evolve the way Carlos and Filipe can continue to contribute to our expansion as a company.”

After raising $15 million in Series A financing in September 2021, Jscrambler has quickly accelerated its growth, expanding in North America, Europe and South America, and expanding its team by 50%.

“As we expected, software supply chain attacks have grown, urging the need for robust application security,” said Pedro Fortuna, CTO and Co-Founder of Jscrambler. “Appointing Michael, Carlos and Filipe as VPs will accelerate our vision to protect our customers’ business from financial and reputational damages caused by these attacks.”

Driven by a global push for improved software supply chain security, Jscrambler’s client-side security platform leverages real-time threat analytics and runtime protection to seamlessly protect the client-side of web and mobile applications.

By protecting every app component, from code to runtime, this platform detects client-side threats in real-time, provides actionable insights about each threat and blocks the source of the malicious behavior. As a result, Jscrambler’s client-side security platform effectively prevents data leakage, software supply chain attacks, code tampering, application abuse and reverse engineering, while driving compliance with data protection regulations and application security standards.

About Jscrambler

Jscrambler is the leader in client-side web security. With Jscrambler, JavaScript applications become self-defensive and resilient to tampering and reverse-engineering, while also capable of detecting and blocking client-side attacks like Magecart and data exfiltration. The company is trusted by the Fortune 500 and major companies in sectors such as finance, e-commerce, broadcasting, software development, and gaming. Jscrambler is recognized by Gartner in the Market Guide for In-App Protection, Market Guide for Online Fraud Detection, and Hype Cycle for Application Security, and has been recognized by Deloitte as one of EMEA’s fastest-growing tech companies. For more information, please visit jscrambler.com

Contact:

Montner Tech PR

Deb Montner dmontner@montner.com

Sherlyn Rijos srijos@montner.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f7189ec-5013-4dc2-9196-1fd543447dbf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc2e6db2-9152-4bc4-b9e7-10233e214235

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5decf987-6387-487a-9127-f21b886d3110