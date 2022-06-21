Sam Robert Recognized as Catalyst Leader by Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

ATLANTA, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, announced Sam Robert as a 2022 Catalyst Leader. Sam is a company Vice President – Retirement and is based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. He is the fourth member of the Fulcrum Partners team to receive recognition as a Catalyst Leader in 2022, joining company Vice Presidents – Retirement, Kenny DePaola, Christine Scott and Adam Monson.



Managing Director Mike Powers said, “At Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital company, we realize that our organization’s ability to respond to and serve the needs of a changing workforce is directly aligned with the quality of young talent we bring into our company. Although Sam has not been part of the Fulcrum Partners team for long, he has quickly distinguished himself through his attentive and detail-driven client service and exceptional industry knowledge.”

“It’s a genuine pleasure to be working with such a knowledgeable team of advisors,” said Sam. “I’ve spent half of my career partnering with this team from the record-keeping side, so it’s an incredible experience to now be working with this team each day and calling them my peers.”

“Sam is an industry specialist,” said Senior Vice President Monte Harrick, one of Sam’s mentors and project partners. “As part of Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital company, Sam is positioned to deliver what we believe is the most holistic, comprehensive client service available in the industry. He is seizing the opportunity and the companies he serves are benefiting because of it.”

Sam added, “I’m passionate about helping plan sponsors create innovative nonqualified plan solutions. Providing a state-of-the-art nonqualified plan that is well-positioned within the organization can mean the difference between hiring the right employee candidate or retaining a top key contributor. I love watching the lightbulb turn on for plan committee members, or when the Chief Human Resources Officer looks across the table at you and says, ‘I never thought about it that way’ or ‘we’re implementing that immediately.’ And while it’s always exciting to work with new plan sponsors to create new plans, I especially enjoy developing unique education campaigns for existing plans that lead to increased plan participation.”

Sam is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington and holds Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 66 and Series 7 Licenses.

Learn more about Sam Robert and all the executive benefits specialists at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company (fulcrumpartnersllc.com/team/). To find out more about how organizations and executives can benefit from the use of nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans, follow Deferred Compensation News.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skillsets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra, Florida; Los Angeles and Irvine, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness, and workplace benefits continue to converge, businesses of all sizes have relied on OneDigital's exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital's commitment to technology and innovation enables its 3,000 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry.

OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit OneDigital.com.

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax advice contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein. Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing in Mutual Funds. The prospectus, which contains this and other information about the investment company, can be obtained directly from the Fund Company or your financial professional. Be sure to read the prospectus carefully before deciding whether to invest.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSA) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI and LSF/LSA are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from OneDigital and Fulcrum Partners.

Unless otherwise noted, VAI/VSI, LSF/LSA are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any other company, agency or government agency identified or referenced in this document.

Lion Street Advisors // Lion Street Financial

