Millennium Systems International Named a Top Workplace in New Jersey for 2022

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium Systems International (MSI), the leader in beauty and wellness technology solutions and creator of the award-winning Meevo salon and spa software platform, announced that the company has been named a Top Workplace in New Jersey for 2022 by NJ.com, the Star-Ledger, and Jersey's Best.

The list of Top Workplaces was determined through employee feedback through an anonymous survey that measured the 15 culture drivers critical to organizational success. The final list of recipients released by NJ.com was determined solely by the responses given by employees.

In the survey, Millennium Systems International's employees celebrated the company's culture citing the following as the top driving attributes:

I feel included at Millennium Systems International

The company operates with strong values

I am able to work to my full potential

The company is going in the right direction

"Being named a Top Workplace in New Jersey is an incredible achievement that further highlights our company's dedication to our employees and culture," says Sebastian Vos, CEO of Millennium Systems International. "For 35 years, our company has continuously reached new levels of innovation and success thanks to the amazing people who make up MSI. This award also highlights a strong commitment to our clients as we set our sights on even greater growth in the future, thanks in large part to maintaining a positive company culture that thrives on teamwork and collaboration."

2022 has been a busy year for Millennium Systems International, with the company announcing in late 2021 the addition of Serent Capital to accelerate growth along with key additions to the executive ranks.

For more information on Millennium Systems International, including how to join our team, please visit https://www.millenniumsi.com/.

About Millennium Systems International

Millennium Systems International is the leading business management software provider for the beauty and wellness industry, built on over three decades of insight, innovation, and disruption. The award-winning Meevo platform is a true all-in-one solution for growth that is HIPAA compliant and fully responsive, with more than 150,000 users logging in daily to help their businesses thrive. For more information, visit www.millenniumsi.com.

