David Coughlin Joins InsurTech Traffk as the EVP of Hero Life Sales

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traffk, an innovative insurance distribution platform announces the appointment of David Coughlin to the newly created role of EVP of Hero Life sales. Hero Life is Traffk’s recently launched life insurance offering, the only digital insurance product designed to empower independent agencies, brokers and agents to compete in the digital insurance marketplace, as opposed to a Direct-to-Consumer focus. Coughlin joins Traffk from Transamerica where he was National Sales Manager, responsible for leading strategy to drive product sales and business development efforts within the independent individual insurance marketplace.

Coughlin is the newest member of Traffk’s business development team, seeking out individual life insurance organizations interested in forming partnerships to bring bespoke products to market. Coughlin is based in Des Moines, Iowa and will report to Justin Snapp, President and head of Traffk distribution.

“Traffk’s empowerment, rather than elimination, of brokers in the life insurance sales process is the only approach to align with how the majority of consumers want to purchase life insurance, by contacting their agents or brokers digitally,” said Traffk CEO and co-founder Glenn Hibler. “David understands the importance and value of working with distribution partners and I am excited to see the partnerships he will build with our agent and broker network as we work together to bridge the life insurance coverage gap.”

Coughlin has also served as SVP and Managing Director of Transamerica’s annuity and mutual fund sales where he managed more than 40 wholesalers to drive product sales through the independent broker dealer channel. In this role, Coughlin increased annual Variable Annuity sales from $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion as well as increased annual Mutual Fund sales from $1.5 billion to $3.0 billion from 2011 to 2014, respectively.

“Life insurance is a people helping people business,” said Coughlin. “It is a joint effort where we are all working together towards a noble cause – making it easier for an underinsured population to get insurance. The Traffk team is looking for partners who will grow with us. Partners who are comfortable combining our collective talent and expertise to fulfill a specific need in the market. I truly believe the opportunities are limitless if we all work together.”

Coughlin holds FINRA Series 6, 63, and 24 securities licenses as well as a State of Iowa insurance license. He is a member of the National Association of Health Underwriters and the National Association of Independent Financial Advisors.

Traffk is an innovative insurance underwriting and distribution platform designed to build and launch modern insurance products and brands at scale.

