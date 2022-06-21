Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Jose Madrid Salsa in a Major Food Distributor

Pittsburgh, PA, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTC Pink: GMPR) today announced, Pennsylvania based food distributor McAneny Brothers, Inc will begin carrying and distributing 10 of Jose Madrid Salsas “The Healthy Fundraiser” (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GMPR). McAneny Brothers is a full service convenience and grocery store distributor, offering on-line ordering and next day delivery throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia and New York to over 1,300 retail customers.

GMPR Wholly Owned Subsidiary Jose Madrid Salsa currently has their 28 Gourmet Salas in 100+ Grocery, Convenience & Liquor Stores throughout Ohio. JMS started selling its Gourmet Salsas in 1993 and quickly established the brand as the #1 Salsa Fundraiser nationwide. Currently JMS continues to lead the industry in fundraising and over the past couple of years has been taking a larger presence into the retail marketplace.

Duane L. Audo head of Business Development for Gourmet Provisions International Corp. stated, “McAneny Brothers is a great food distributor to work with, they started carrying our 3 Gourmet Pizza Fusion pizzas in March and have assisted our sales team to get into 100+ new retail outlets. McAneny Brothers offers our Jose Madrid Salsa brand the opportunity to get our Gourmet Salsas into 1300+ new retail outlets in 5 states. We will also have an opportunity to sample our products to all of their retail customers at their bi-annual food show in August. McAneny brought in our Pizzas first, then our JMS Salsas & soon Cousin T’s Gourmet Pancake Mixes.”

About Jose Madrid Salsa

Gourmet Provisions International Corporation purchased 100% of Jose Madrid Salsa 8 years ago and it is owned and operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of GMPR.

In 1976, Mike Zakany and his brother started a restaurant in downtown Zanesville, Ohio. After months of planning and building, Zak’s Restaurant was a reality. The contemporary casual restaurant was a welcome addition to the small urban center and was quite successful from the family matriarch, helped her sons integrate more authentic Mexican cuisine into the menu and life of the restaurant.

The Zakany family has always had a rich history as entrepreneurs. Mike’s paternal grandparents opened a butcher shop and grocery store in Zanesville in 1942. Mike’s father, uncle and entire family worked very hard to continue to grow the family business over the years. Zak’s Restaurant was a natural extension of the Zakany’s involvement and love for the food business. The restaurant quickly developed a strong clientele. Clearly, people liked the “New Mexico” style food, the phenomenal increase in the “to go” food sales and the additional increase in dining room business confirmed their niche in the “New Mexico” style of food on the menu. The demand for salsa was a key part of the complete menu; salsa enhanced the flavors of all the dishes served. It then became time to develop the salsa to meet the demand. Mike started an extensive marketing study that examined all kinds of spices and chili peppers. He read with great interest about the migration patterns of the European Spaniards to Mexico and the influence America’s native people had on the newcomer’s cuisine.

Mike continued to work on the salsa recipes based on his research and experimentation. The restaurant customers were the critics for the salsa formulas born from Mike’s hard work in the kitchen. Eventually, the “favorite” blend of spices, chili peppers and herbs were developed. These recipes came from the direct influence of his maternal grandfathers cooking culture. In 1987, José Madrid Salsa became a reality, named after the family icon and beloved grandfather from Clovis, New Mexico. Mike Zakany’s tribute to his grandfather celebrates his childhood memories of the larger than life man.

Gourmet Provisions International Corporation acquired Jose Madrid Salsa in 2016.

About Gourmet Provisions International Corporation:

Gourmet Provisions International Corp. brought on Jack Brewer as GMPR’s Brand Ambassador & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Gourmet brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more. The company has four wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House & PopsyCakes, has a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products, distribution agreement with Cousin T’s and a LOI to purchase 6 Black Rock Steak Bar & Grill’s.

Black Rock Bar & Grill (GMPR has signed a letter of intent to purchase 6 Black Rock Bar & Grill locations)

Where the Sizzle all Began

It all started on October 27, 2010 in Hartland, Michigan, a small town in a very tightly bonded-community.

Black Rock Bar & Grill opened its doors and brought with it a dining experience unlike any other. By pairing family recipes, a 755-degree volcanic stone, and a love for food, the Morganroth family knew they were a perfect fit for the restaurant industry; however, they had no prior restaurant experience, working only off their dream of what Black Rock could become.

With a very determined family and help from the community, Black Rock grew into something remarkable. Voted the #1 steakhouse in Michigan for three consecutive years, the family in 2013 entered a nationwide competition to be named “America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise” and won first place! Today, Black Rock is expanding across the nation. We are home grown, and soon to be nationally known.

Steak COOKED TO perfection BY YOU

Welcome to Black Rock Bar & Grill, an award-winning steakhouse specializing in Certified Angus Beef ® steaks served and cooked to perfection by you on a 755-degree volcanic sizzling rock. Our concept ensures that every bite is just as hot and juicy as the first, and is always cooked just the way you like it!

This method of cooking is the newest phenomenon in the culinary world. It creates a memorable dining experience, making Black Rock the ideal restaurant for special occasions, as well as for everyday dining with friends and family.

WHY EAT ORDINARY, WHEN YOU CAN EAT ON A ROCK?!

Visit Black Rock Bar & Grill website: https://www.blackrockrestaurants.com/

Gourmet Provisions International has also developed a partnership with a NY Times Best Selling Author & Popular Comedian to help establish and launch a Gourmet line of food products starting with his own personal line of Pancake Mix & Syrup all under his custom brand (exciting full details coming in a press release soon).

Jose Madrid Salsa “The Healthy Fundraiser” has continued to dominate in the fundraising category, expanded its Ohio offices & production facility, recently purchased a custom delivery vehicle and will be expanding into many retail outlets throughout the US & Canada, now in 100+ grocery stores throughout Ohio.

Pizza Fusion Gourmet Provisions International Corp. acquired the multi award winning Pizza Fusion brand, with existing locations in the US & Saudi Arabia, in March, 2019.In 2006, Pizza Fusion changed the pizza industry with its award winning organic, gluten-free delicious healthy pizzas, with a big emphasis on every product and location keeping to the company’s motto ‘Saving the Earth one Pizza at a Time!’ Now selling its Gourmet Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas in 125+ grocery stores in 4 different states.

Here is a full description of our three signature Pizza Fusion Pizzas available at 125+ grocery stores near you:

The “Four Cheese” Pizza starts with our custom rich tomato sauce made from premium quality tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil, topped with real Mozzarella, Romano, savory Asiago and our hearty Parmesan cheeses all of this baked on top of OGGI Foods award winning, custom, gluten-free Spinach Crust;

The “Founders Pie” Pizza is topped with our custom made pizza sauce, extra virgin olive oil, Oregano, Basil, real Mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses, imported cherry tomatoes from Italy, diced red onions, fresh spinach on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free Broccoli Crust;

“The Vegan” Pizza is what is for dinner if your family is looking for a restaurant quality, healthy, gluten-free vegan pizza, our new “The Vegan” pizza checks all of the boxes! This scrumptious pizza comes with our fresh tomato sauce, imported from Italy Grilled & Fire Roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, Red & Yellow Peppers, diced White Onions & Tomatoes, Beyond Meat Plant based Beef & Sausage Crumbles, topped with our signature Vegan Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, all of this deliciousness on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free hand stretched Beets Crust.

PopsyCakes “The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel” debuted their new PopsyBites on Fox News Channel’s popular show “The Five” and the new bite size gourmet treat has been a big hit ever since in retail. The company signed a 50/50 partnership deal with a Pittsburgh based $16 million annual Candy Company that can handle nationwide production and distribution (more details being announced soon).

Christopher Street Products “Supporting the LGBT Community” sold out 15+ Unique products in HomeGoods, Wine Enthusiasts Magazine rated the Christopher Street Cabernet Sauvignon an outstanding 90, added distribution through Winelife Distributors NYC. Gourmet Provisions is partnering with a world-renowned cosmetic manufacturer to produce an exclusive line of high-end lipstick (exciting full details in a press release soon).

