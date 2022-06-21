PGT Trucking taps WeatherOptics to improve ETAs and safety for transportation

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. and NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PGT Trucking, Inc. , a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, announced a new partnership today with WeatherOptics , a leading weather intelligence platform, to provide improved estimated times of arrival and road risk information to truck drivers.



WeatherOptics boils weather impact down to a simple risk score or delay time that allows businesses to easily understand how upcoming weather will affect their key operations. The company works with some of the largest shippers and supply chain software companies in North America to help predict and mitigate things like trucking delays, warehouse disruptions, and changes in consumer demand.

PGT is leading the transportation industry through their Future of FlatbedSM program, growing innovatively through strategic partnerships and technology implementation. These forward-thinking initiatives create a better future for their drivers, employees, customers and planet.

The new partnership will allow PGT to access granular weather insights through the new WeatherOptics Insight Portal , designed specifically for freight and supply chain. In an effort to improve on-time deliveries and driver safety, PGT will leverage the Impact Risk Scores for customer dense locations and key warehouse facilities, as well as RightRoute for route-based insights that include weather-adjusted ETAs and road danger forecasts.

“The WeatherOptics Insight Portal is designed for trucking companies to easily upload their planned routes and receive simple yet powerful weather insights that remove guesswork and improve transportation efficiency,” said WeatherOptics CEO and Co-founder Scott Pecoriello . “We’re excited that PGT is seeing the value our portal was intended to bring to customers in this space.”

“Through WeatherOptics, PGT will be a more efficient and safer carrier for our drivers and our customers,” said Chad Marsilio, PGT Trucking Chief Operating Officer. “We will be able to proactively adjust our routes to avoid weather-related incidents or delays. This partnership makes PGT stand out among other carriers as we continue to lead the industry through the Future of Flatbed.”

This news comes after WeatherOptics announced in May a new partnership with Descartes Macropoint, allowing thousands of freight brokers and 3PLs to access their Impact Risk Scores.

Visit PGT Trucking online to learn more about the partnership and the company’s full-suite of supply chain solutions.

About PGT Trucking, Inc.

PGT Trucking, Inc. is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services in the steel, building materials, machinery, oil & gas, raw materials, aluminum, and automotive industries. With more than 30 terminals across the country, PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation and fleet evolution. PGT operates in excess of 1,000 power units and over 1,500 trailers, exceeding customer expectations with a strong focus on the Future of FlatbedSM. Our goal is to be the safest and most reliable flatbed carrier in the industry. At PGT Trucking, “Safety is Everyone’s Job – All the Time.” For more information visit www.pgttrucking.com .

About WeatherOptics

WeatherOptics is a leader in the weather intelligence space, providing companies with insights and forecasts that eliminate guesswork and improve visibility of key business operations. By combining predictive weather with ground-truth industry impact data, WeatherOptics increases the value of weather data and lowers the barrier to entry, allowing every company to leverage weather insights. Founded in 2019 and with data available globally, WeatherOptics helps some of the world's largest businesses navigate safely and efficiently in spite of the weather. To learn more, please visit https://www.weatheroptics.co/

Contact Information:

Scott Pecoriello, WeatherOptics

scottpecoriello@weatheroptics.co

203-856-1883