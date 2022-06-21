GGTOOR Balance Sheet Improves 48,344%, Revenues up 582%, Year End Financials Posted

THOMASVILLE, GA, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company has posted its annual financial disclosure on OTCMarkets.com for the period ended May 31, 2022. To access the report please hit the following link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/337802/content

The Company experienced tremendous growth for the period ended May 31, 2022, from May 31, 2021. During that period, the Company improved its balance sheet 48,344% or $103,191,919 at May 31, 2022, increased from $213,012 at May 31, 2021. Revenues increased 582% to $92,399 from $13,557 for the period. Equity compensation decreased from $1,966,500 to just $232,316 while employee cost slightly increased 31% from $424,914 to $554,872. General and administrative costs decreased by 8% going from $533,066 to $492,068. Loss from operations improved from ($3,052,766) period ended May 31, 2021, to ($1,352,998) for the period ended May 31, 2022, or a 56% improvement. Other income which is income from sponsorships and advisory fees grew 736% to $80,887 from just $9,670. Basic and diluted income (loss) per share improved from ($0.05) per share to just ($0.01) per share. Interest expense was down 83% to $95,654 for the year ended May 31, 2022, from $555,838 for the year ended May 31, 2021.

John V Whitman Jr., GGToor Inc., CEO/President had this to say about year end financial results, “Overall I am pleased with the numbers. The transaction that caused the balance sheet to vastly improve will provide the Company with inventory that is immediately available for sale. If all inventory is sold at the initial offering price this fiscal year, corporate revenue would grow to over $300,000,000. Revenue has been an elusive creature during our developmental stage, but with the recent purchase of 4,144 parcels in TCG World that make up GGTOORCITY, the Company finally has a leg up on achieving substantial revenues. I was incredibly pleased with the improvement on the loss per share but keep in mind that dilution assisted in improving this number. Dilution is a double edged sword, it is absolutely necessary to grow the shareholder base, improve trading volume and absorb losses, but it makes maintaining a higher stock price challenging at best. Given GGToor has such a small team of professionals, the year ended May 31, 2022, financial performance over the year ended May 31, 2021, has been nothing short of fantastic. The Company has gone from holding just ten tournaments in 2020 to holding over 120 tournaments so far in 2022. Since inception the Company has held over 220 tournaments in total and has given away over $100,000 in cash and prizes.

The Company is currently trading at a market cap of around $8,500,000. With the improved financial condition of the Company and the 48,344% increase of the balance sheet to $103,191,919, it is my hope shareholders and potential shareholders will reward the Company with a considerably higher price per share. Whatever the share price or market cap is of GGToor, management will continue its relentless pace of growing the business and building shareholder value.”

The Company normally provides details on each tournament that took place during the week however due to low registration numbers Pokémon TCG and Smash Brothers events were rescheduled and League of Legends tournament, was canceled. The Company did hold YGO Master Dual #B tournament, but the numbers are not worthy of mentioning. This is the first week since the Company began holding tournaments the registration numbers were not sufficient to hold the events. One high point of the week is that our player base continues to show steady growth and our discord server grew to over 23,000 members this week!

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is engaged in the business of eSports. The Company is aggressively entering the Metaverse by having purchased enough virtual land, 2,144 parcels, to form its own virtual city that will be called GGTOORCITY. The Company has held over two hundred twenty video game tournaments and has given away over $100,000 in cash and prizes. GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php .

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@GGToorcorp.com

https://GGToorcorp.com/

https://GGToor.com/home.php



