Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) will issue financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time.



To access the conference call, click on the following link to register at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call https://register.vevent.com/register/BI62b17b0b4d274c8ba58b978c41bb4c2f

You will have the ability to join via one-click dial out from your device. The live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode at http://www.roireit.net/.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 27, 2022 and will be available until 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 3, 2022. The conference call will also be archived at http://www.roireit.net/ for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2022, ROIC owned 89 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.2 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net.

When used herein, the words "believes," "anticipates," "projects," "should," "estimates," "expects," “guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements with the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21F of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of ROIC to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information regarding such risks and factors is described in ROIC's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available at: www.roireit.net.

Contact:

Nicolette O’Leary, Investor Relations

858-677-0900

noleary@roireit.net