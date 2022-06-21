NETSOL Technologies Signs Agreement with Yamaha Motor Finance for the Deployment of its LeasePak Platform in Canada

CALABASAS, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSol Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, has signed a contract with Yamaha Motor Finance Canada for a further implementation of NETSOL’s LeasePak solution.



“Yamaha Motor Finance is a long-standing client of the company in the United States. Through its Canadian affiliate, Yamaha is looking to expand its regional commercial finance footprint,” said Peter Minshall, Executive Vice President of NetSol Technologies Americas. “Due to the client’s pre-existing relationship with NETSOL and first-hand experience with our LeasePak product, it was natural for them to use the same product for their leasing and lending operations in Canada.”

“It gives us great pleasure when existing clients continue to place their trust in us when expanding their operations in different countries or regions,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder, Chairman and CEO of NetSol Technologies, Inc. “Yamaha is a bluechip company and is world-renowned. By signing an agreement with NETSOL to deploy our LeasePak platform in Canada, the client will be enabled with a superior, end-to-end portfolio management solution to ensure their operations are executed seamlessly and cost-effectively.”

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

