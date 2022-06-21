SimpleLegal Launches Enhanced Reporting to Provide Legal Departments with Powerful Business Intelligence

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleLegal, an Onit company, today introduced Enhanced Reporting, the next evolution of reporting capabilities purpose-built to provide powerful business intelligence to legal departments seeking to bolster visibility and trust among its internal clients.



Enhanced Reporting offers businesses a reporting solution that evolves as they progress in their legal operations maturity. Enhanced Reporting’s fast, lightweight and intuitive UX makes it easy for users of all skill sets to explore and visualize their data, from simple pie charts to highly detailed and complex charts.

“Enhanced Reporting makes it easy for legal departments to share status reports on both progress and success with the data to back it up,” said Mark Weidick, President, Onit Commercial Business. “From self-authoring capabilities to easy-to-share reports and dashboards, Enhanced Reporting provides powerful business intelligence functionality that allows legal teams to transform and visualize their data across legal spend, matters, vendors, budgets, and more.”

Enhanced Reporting is available to SimpleLegal customers at no additional cost and is part of the company’s legal operations solution that combines e-Billing, matter management, vendor management, and reporting and analytics to support hyper-growth startups and enterprise organizations evolving their legal departments to improve workflow processes, manage spend, and drive better decisions.

Key features include:

Custom fields: Custom fields can be used in cloned and new reports

Custom fields can be used in cloned and new reports Intuitive UI and dashboards: Rich datasets and interactive dashboards

Rich datasets and interactive dashboards Data visualizations: Robust library of chart types

Robust library of chart types No-code report builder: Easy-to-build reports for all users

Easy-to-build reports for all users Easy Share: Share reports with others via a link or email

Share reports with others via a link or email Download: Download reports in image or CSV format

Download reports in image or CSV format Row-level security: Restrict access to data based on set user permissions



Learn more about Enhanced Reporting here.