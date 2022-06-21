Zoe Behavioral Health: Become A Better You At Southern California’s Premier Intensive Outpatient And Mental Health Treatment Clinic

Lake Forest, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Located in beautiful Southern California, Zoe Behavioral Health offers individualized Mental Health Treatment and intensive outpatient treatment with high quality therapy sessions, counselling and educational services, to help support you in your recovery process.

Their intensive outpatient rehab programme uses targeted treatment and professional support to help you get your life back on track without spending months in the confines of a treatment facility. Whereas their mental health services can pinpoint the root of your addiction or help you identify and treat mental health problems, such as, depression and anxiety (even if you do not have a substance dependency), to aid you in living a more fulfilling life.

By combining the best features of both traditional counselling and evidence-based treatments with holistic healing, as well as offering yoga and consultations with their on-site nutritionist, the specialists at Zoe Behavioral Health will tailor your recovery to maximize both your mental and physical health.

Mental Health Treatment

Many health issues are often caused by underlying metal health issues that can lead to substance abuse and a reduced quality of life.

Zoe Behavioral Health provide high-quality mental health treatments from their expert physicians that are designed to support and equip you with the tools needed to aid recovery through a combination of professional therapy, medication-assisted treatment, and counselling. This approach ensures that you don’t turn to self-medicating through alcohol or substance abuse, that has been shown through recent studies to correlate highly with mental health concerns.

The dual-diagnosis treatment program addresses both your substance abuse disorder and mental health issues simultaneously, so that as each problem is confronted it reduces the impact of the other, resulting in an overall easier recovery process.

The key difference at Zoe Behavioral Health over other mental health clinics is the personalization they offer at each phase of your treatment process. Their team will consult with you and highlight your main mental health concerns and how they have been affecting your daily life, before tailoring a targeted treatment plan that is unique to your own needs and recovery goals.

Intensive Outpatient Treatment

The Intensive Outpatient Treatment offered at Zoe Behavioral Health is a type of rehabilitation treatment to help patients who want to overcome their substance abuse.

Typically taking place after a patient has already completed their detox, Intensive Outpatient Treatment is an alternative to spending months restricted in the confines of a facility and allows the patient freedom to combine treatment with returning to their own home or family in the evening.

Zoe Behavioral Health will create a treatment plan for you that includes therapy with their trained psychologists who will help you explore and overcome the roots of your addiction, participate in educational seminars, enjoy group activities in the idyllic Southern Californian sun, and work with other patients who are in a similar part of their recovery journey.

This approach, over the more restrictive residential rehab option, has the main benefit of helping you begin to transition back into your normal life after alcohol and drug treatment and provides you with the tools to maintain your sobriety in everyday situations.

More information

To find out more about Zoe Behavioral Health and to see their full list of professional services, such as, drug and alcohol rehab and mental health treatment options, please visit their website at https://zoerecovery.com/.

