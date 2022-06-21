Still Water Wellness Group Offer Rehab And Detox Treatments For Alcohol And Drug Abuse In Lake Forest And Orange County California

Lake Forest, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Still Water Wellness Group is a specialised rehabilitation and substance abuse treatment center for patients suffering from a range of both drug and alcohol issues.

Their expert team utilize the picturesque location in sunny California to combine the best traditional therapeutic methods and holistic healing techniques with outdoor treatment options, such as, yoga, group hikes and walks along the beach, to help you achieve both a healthier body and mind, while also gaining first-hand experience on how enjoyable a sober lifestyle can be.

The Alcohol & Drug Rehab services offered by their medical professionals have been designed to stand out from other addiction treatment centers by uniquely tailoring their variety of treatment plans to meet your specific recovery goals.

This individualization is integral to the philosophy at The Still Water Wellness Group as they understand that every patient deserves to be treated as an individual and receive targeted coping techniques, counselling, or therapy to address any underlying mental health concerns and be taught the exact tools needed to treat the root of their drug or alcohol addiction.

There are a range of recovery programs available onsite that have been proven to aid patients in rehabilitation and encourage long-lasting sobriety.

Dialectical Behavior Therapy

Addiction Psychology

Addiction Medicine

Psychotherapy

Partial Hospitalization

Psychiatric Care

Recovery Coaching

Drug Detoxification

Occupational Therapy

The Still Water Wellness Group will use these proven treatment methods in combination with holistic healing techniques to help you address both the psychological and physical aspects of your addiction and assist you in starting the journey to lead an addiction free life.

Specialist Detox Center

Drug or alcohol Detox is the important initial step for those suffering substance dependency, but trying to address this issue on your own can usually be very difficult and in the most severe cases, life threatening.

This is why, The Still Water Wellness Group offer a personalized medical detox service that caters for a variety of addictions and helps alleviate the physical and psychological discomforts, such as, withdrawal symptoms and cravings that occur when you first decide to quit your substance addiction.

Medical detox allows you to safely detox from either drugs or alcohol in a neutral setting and under the careful supervision of trained medical professionals who can administer medications to reduce your symptoms like headaches and vomiting, while addiction specialists will provide you with emotional support and give you the coping mechanisms necessary for sustaining long-term recovery.

Not only this, but medical detox is vital in returning your body to a neutral state to ensure that you are ready to receive targeted treatment for you addiction and begin a rehab programme to address the root causes, triggers and behaviors associated with your addiction.

The length of time that detoxing can take will vary significantly based on several key factors, such as, your age, gender, which substances were abused, if there are any underlying mental health disorders and how severe your addiction was. On average the medical detox programme can last anywhere from 3 to 7 days with the most discomfort occurring in the first 24-48 hours you first quit your addiction.

Although, once the process is complete, you will not only return to your usual self but have the necessary skills to live a substance-free life.

More information

To find out more about The Still Water Wellness Group and the services they offer, please visit their website at https://stillwaterwellness.com/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/still-water-wellness-group-offer-rehab-and-detox-treatments-for-alcohol-and-drug-abuse-in-lake-forest-and-orange-county-california/