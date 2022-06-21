PDF Solutions Completes Annual SOC 2 Type II Audit for Exensio Cloud Platform and Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of unified data and cloud analytics for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced that it has completed its annual SOC 2 Type II audit for the period April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. The SOC 2 audit was performed by KirkpatrickPrice, an independent licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB. Completion of the SOC 2 audit evidences PDF Solutions’ commitment to security and ensuring the necessary internal controls and processes are in place to deliver high-quality Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to its customers.



The SOC 2 audit performed for PDF Solutions provides an independent, third-party validation that its information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA. In particular, during the audit, PDF’s non-financial reporting controls as they relate to the security, availability, and confidentiality of the Exensio Cloud Platform and Services were tested versus the relevant Trust Services Criteria for such areas. The SOC 2 Type II audit report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of PDF Solutions’ controls to meet the standards for these criteria.

“I am delighted with the results from this year’s SOC 2 Type II audit for our Exensio analytics cloud platform,” said John Kibarian, President, CEO, and co-founder of PDF Solutions. He continued, “Annual SOC 2 audits demonstrate our unwavering commitment to delivering robust and secure SaaS that protects both our key information assets and those of our customers and partners.”

“PDF Solutions delivers trust-based services to its customers, and by communicating the results of this audit, its customers can be assured of their reliance on PDF Solutions’ controls,” said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice.

Audit reports are available to current and prospective customers under NDA and can be requested at https://www.pdf.com/contact/

About the Exensio Cloud Platform and Services

The PDF Solutions’ Exensio cloud platform is an enterprise-level, end-to-end analytics environment that is architected to empower engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to rapidly improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their devices. Combined with PDF Solutions’ professional services, the Exensio cloud platform is designed to enable its customers to realize the benefits of Industry 4.0 by transforming how the ecosystem collects, analyzes, and shares data.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive cloud analytics platforms designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to impact business outcomes and achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions, the PDF Solutions logo, and Exensio are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks cited in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Sonia Segovia

Investor Relations

Tel: (408) 938-6491

Email: sonia.segovia@pdf.com