Windsor Fashions Launches ‘Summer Occasions: Dresses’ Edit with Mina Marlena

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the women’s shopping destination for every occasion, is excited to announce its ‘ Summer Occasions: Dresses’ Edit , curated in partnership with LA-based fashion and lifestyle content creator Mina Marlena, and now available to shop at WindsorStore.com.

The collection offers a variety of summer dresses for every seasonal occasion, including weddings, date nights, picnics in the park, girls night out and more. One of Mina’s favorite styles is the eye-catching Lucilla V-Neck Tiered Mesh Dress , one of many formal summer dresses featured in the collection, and the ultimate look for a black tie wedding. Another favorite is the Sweet Florals Mesh Piped Mini Dress , an easy, go-to silhouette for summer brunch with friends.

Additionally, the ‘Summer Occasions: Dresses’ Edit features flirty, feminine looks such as the Romance In Ruffles Mini Dress and floral options like the Veronica Formal Floral Chiffon A-Line Dress . The edit also includes special occasion dresses , such as the Morgan Formal Flocked Velvet Dress and Kiari Formal Off the Shoulder Ruffled Dress , both of which can be styled for summer events and outings.

Mina, a Los Angeles-based influencer, started working in the fashion industry at age 17, and has been working with Windsor since 2015, partnering with the brand earlier this year on her first influencer edit for Valentine’s Day. The successful relationship led Windsor and Mina to collaborate once again on the ‘Summer Occasions: Dresses’ Edit to create an assortment of outfits with fun floral prints, light floaty fabrics and beautiful pastels, made to wear when creating the best summer memories. The edit was shot in London, the city Mina will call home this summer and the latest destination to which Windsor now ships its products as the brand continues to make fashion accessible to all, now including its United Kingdom customers.

Mina Marlena’s ‘Summer Occasions: Dresses’ Collection is available in stores and online at WindsorStore.com .

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

Windsor is your one-stop shop for women’s apparel and fashions to look and feel confident every day or at your next event, life milestone, or special occasion. This fashion destination never misses out on carrying the season’s latest dress styles and women’s clothing in the hottest trends like corset designs and cut-out details. Show off your unique style with Windsor’s assortment of casual dresses in flattering details like open back to backless and strapless to off-the-shoulder sleeves and formal dresses in romantic chiffons, silky satins, and lively colors from blue, white, red, pink, and green. Every girl wants a glam look for Homecoming 2022 so Windsor carries formal head-to-toe looks from homecoming dresses and heels to homecoming jewelry sets, clutches, and hair accessories for a picture-perfect style. This season’s wedding shop covers each cherished event from bachelorette outfits to bridal dresses, even if you’re looking to impress in wedding guest attire. Discover elegant gowns for formal parties, pretty graduation dresses, and unique birthday outfits when it's time to celebrate! Also, encounter the latest trends in clothing essentials like high-waist pants, midi skirts, women’s shorts, and all your favorite jeans and denim styles. Keep your look fresh with versatile jumpsuits and rompers, chic heels, trendy sandals, and cute dusters and kimonos guaranteed to get you noticed. Enjoy stylish finds from an updated assortment of women's workwear including blazers, skirts, and blouses to casual work-from-home outfits including joggers, women’s tops, and bodysuits. Windsor also carries vacation outfits like maxi dresses and bikinis to new trends like mesh and ruched clothing. Don’t forget to complete your wardrobe with jewelry , hats, handbags , and more on-trend accessories that you’ll want for the coming season. Always stylish, Windsor has your hottest head-to-toe looks. Visit us in-store or online at WindsorStore.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Montalto, ICR

WindsorPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5b65ee5-eeee-4ca4-aa35-87f1bdb9ce56